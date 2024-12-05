Arsenal boss Arteta hails ‘will to win’ after downing Manchester United

Arsenal's set piece-inspired victory over Manchester United on Wednesday showed the Gunners' ability to score goals in different ways and their sheer will to win after a difficult spell, boss Mikel Arteta said.

Liverpool drew with Newcastle and Manchester City finally won a game after a seven-match winless run beating Nottingham Forest.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both scored from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win, their fourth victory in a row in all competitions, following a draw and back-to-back defeats before the international break.

Even with first-choice centre back Gabriel out injured, Arsenal still posed a constant threat from corners and could have scored more than the two goals they managed from a succession of dangerous set pieces.

Arteta, who briefly chuckled after being asked yet another question about their proficiency from dead balls, said this element of Arsenal's game was about being a more complete team.

"We want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every phase of play and we work on all of that," he said.