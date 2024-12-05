Soccer

Arsenal boss Arteta hails ‘will to win’ after downing Manchester United

Liverpool draw with Newcastle and Man City finally win a game beating Forest

05 December 2024 - 09:18 By Sam Tobin and Martyn Herman
Jurrien Timber scores Arsenal's first goal in their Premier League win against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Arsenal's set piece-inspired victory over Manchester United on Wednesday showed the Gunners' ability to score goals in different ways and their sheer will to win after a difficult spell, boss Mikel Arteta said.

Liverpool drew with Newcastle and Manchester City finally won a game after a seven-match winless run beating Nottingham Forest.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both scored from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win, their fourth victory in a row in all competitions, following a draw and back-to-back defeats before the international break.

Even with first-choice centre back Gabriel out injured, Arsenal still posed a constant threat from corners and could have scored more than the two goals they managed from a succession of dangerous set pieces.

Arteta, who briefly chuckled after being asked yet another question about their proficiency from dead balls, said this element of Arsenal's game was about being a more complete team.

"We want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every phase of play and we work on all of that," he said.

"Today we could have scored from open play like we did against West Ham, against Sporting, so the team really has that belief that from every angle we have the mentality to [cause] threat to the opponent and to try to score."

That their victory came as Liverpool dropped two points meant Arsenal cut the gap to seven points to the top.

Arteta insisted he did not allow the changing score in Liverpool's match to affect his approach to Arsenal's game, but said his team's response to setbacks earlier in the season showed a positive mentality.

"The will to win is there. We tried our best to do that. It's true that we went through a lot in that period, with] the schedule and the position that we played. A lot of things and you have to react.

"It's about trying to do it next. Today, now we've won four in a row - it doesn't matter, we have to go to Fulham and be better than them."

Mohamed Salah struck twice for leaders Liverpool but it was not enough to earn them victory at Newcastle United as a thrilling 3-3.

Liverpool were minutes away from a 12th victory from their opening 14 league games but Newcastle defender Fabian Schar capitalised following a mistake by keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to equalise in the 90th minute at St James' Park.

Arne Slot's side have 35 points with Chelsea and Arsenal both on 28 after convincing wins. Chelsea thrashed 10-man bottom club Southampton 5-1 away while Arsenal inflicted a first defeat on Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim, winning 2-0 at The Emirates with goals by Jurrien Timber and William Saliba.

Champions Manchester City returned to form beating Nottingham Forest 3-0.

Everton crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 to ease away from the bottom three while Aston Villa got back to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory against Brentford.

Newcastle twice led against Liverpool but Salah's brace looked like sealing victory for the visitors until Kelleher misjudged the flight of a cross and Schar turned in a half volley from an acute angle in the 90th minute.

"We were outstanding in the second half but the first half we were not good enough," Slot said. "They were really aggressive and forced us to make mistakes. But the second half was so much better and we had much more control.

"3-3 was probably what the game deserved. We were happy to still be in it at halftime."

The in-form Salah has now scored and assisted in 37 Premier League games in his career -- a new record -- and leads this season's Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals.

Newcastle had dominated the opening period and thoroughly deserved the lead given to them by Isak's spectacular shot from the edge of the area in the 35th minute.

Liverpool were a different proposition in a sensational second half, however, and Salah's superb pass with the outside of his foot enabled Curtis Jones to make it 1-1.

Amorim has had a positive start with United and arrived in north London on the back of a 4-0 win over Everton. But the Portuguese got a reality check at Arsenal.

Timber headed in a Declan Rice corner in the 54th minute before a Thomas Partey header from a Bukayo Saka corner bounced off Saliba and in.

What are the chances of someone from Hanover Park having a door open at Old Trafford?: Benni aims high

Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer seems determined to make the right choice, one that will not be too great a climb-down
Sport
1 day ago

"Until the set pieces the game didn't have too many opportunities for both sides, the set pieces killed the game," former Sporting manager Amorim said after his first domestic league defeat for a year.

Arsenal trail Chelsea on goal difference after Enzo Maresca's side thumped hapless Southampton.

Chelsea took the lead in the seventh minute through Axel Disasi's header but Joe Aribo drew Southampton level four minutes later before a goalkeeping howler allowed Christopher Nkunku to put the visitors back ahead.

Noni Madueke extended Chelsea's lead before a moment of madness saw Jack Stephens sent off for a hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Late goals by Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho rounded off the win.

Manchester City's horrible run of six defeats from seven games in all competitions ended as goals by Bernardo Silva, captain Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku against Nottingham Forest put City fourth on 26 points.

"Today is hopefully a first step to improve," De Bruyne said. "It's good to change the momentum. In some games we lost there were periods we weren't playing bad."

Reuters

