Sundowns to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan HD in Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns were on Thursday drawn in Group F with Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Fluminense FC of Brazil and Ulsan HD from South Korea for the Fifa Club World Cup to be hosted in the US in June and July.

The Brazilians and coach Manqoba Mngqithi will have to be at their best to overcome much fancied Dortmund and Fluminense but they will fancy their chances against Ulsan HD.

This will not be the first time Sundowns will be appearing at the tournament as they took part during the 2016 edition in Japan but they lost their matches to Jeonbuk and Kashima Antlers.

Sundowns were not the only African representatives as Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, who are coached former Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena, Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia were in the draw.