Soccer

'Ahly are used to the heat,' says Riveiro as Pirates line-up against African champions

06 December 2024 - 14:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates players during their training session to prepare for the Champions League clash against Al Ahly at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates players during their training session to prepare for the Champions League clash against Al Ahly at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The weather will play no part in helping Orlando Pirates in their battle against African champions Al Ahly at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The two giants meet in match day 2 of the Caf Champions League's group C with both looking for a second victory after winning their first matches.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro told the media in Orlando on Friday that though he expects the weather to be about 34ºC to 35ºC he doesn't see it as advantage for Pirates.

The Spaniard believes the Egyptian team, who are gunning to win this competition for a third time in row, are used to playing in scorching weather.

“I think they're used to the heat in Cairo,” he said. “It's going to be tough for both teams to play at 3pm. It's going to be 34-35ºC in Orlando and I hope the teams won't be affected.

“We're going to play the game in the same conditions, Ahly and ourselves, so it will not be an excuse for anyone. Football is played outdoors in different conditions. Sometimes it's raining, sometimes it's windy, but when you want to win games consistently you must adapt to the situation.

‘We can’t be a team that won a cup but get relegated,’ warns Magesi assistant coach Papi Zothwane

Magesi FC assistant coach Papi Zothwane says the biggest challenge for the technical team is to help players forget about their Carling Knockout ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“Orlando will do it, Pirates will do it — and Al Ahly is used to playing in every possible scenario, they're not going to be affected by a hot day.”

Pirates have met Ahly four times before in this competition, all in 2013 when both sides reached the final. That year Pirates beat Ahly 3-0 away in a group match and drew 1-1 at home. Both sides progressed and met in the final where Ahly won 3-1 on aggregate.  

While Pirates regressed after 2013, hardly making the group stages until 2018-2019, Ahly have been unstoppable in recent years, winning the past two editions to put their Champions League tally of gongs on 12 — seven more than Morocco's Wydad Athletic and DR Congo's TP Mazembe, who have won it five times each.

Despite that pedigree, Riveiro is still confident his charges are capable of getting a good result against Percy Tau's team in Orlando on Saturday.

“First, it's an opportunity to keep learning for us as a group, keep growing and getting more mature. It's going to be a game played at a high tempo with 22 excellent football players on the field.

Joseph Makhanya tips Pirates ‘CoComelon football’ stars Mofokeng, Nkota for Europe

There is a new phenomenon in South African football where young players are given opportunities to showcase their talents
Sport
1 day ago

“It's an opportunity for us to increase our confidence and I said before we played in Algeria [against CR Belouizdad] that having a chance to play against these groups of young, talented players in this competition will be something I'm sure the club will capitalise on in the near future.

“This is an opportunity, whatever happens and whichever result we collect tomorrow [Saturday] — but I'm sure the team is going to be a better team. We're ambitious, we want to make sure we don't forget that we play for one result. We're playing at home and the only result we would like to collect here is a victory.” 

Riveiro was asked if Bafana Bafana attacker Tau could be a threat to Pirates because of his knowledge of the environment and some of the Bucs players he will face.

Of late, Tau has not been a regular starter in Marcel Koller's team and may even start Saturday's game on the bench. 

“Our plan is not really to focus on any individual,” he said. “It's never been like that — and this time is not going to be exceptional.”

READ MORE:

Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates clash

Reports are a move to Al Ahly's Cairo arch-rivals Zamalek is not on the cards for Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau.
Sport
1 day ago

Joseph Makhanya tips Pirates ‘CoComelon football’ stars Mofokeng, Nkota for Europe

There is a new phenomenon in South African football where young players are given opportunities to showcase their talents
Sport
1 day ago

‘I probably underachieved’: Benni feels he could have done better in playing career

‘At that stage of my career I think I was probably one of the best African players — myself, Samuel Eto’o.’
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates will run their own race for league title, says Riveiro

Bucs coach happy to have a week to prepare for big Champions League clash against Al Ahly
Sport
4 days ago

How stars like Nwabali, Kwayiba and Jali are pushing Kopo’s Chippa to rare heights

Coach credits senior players in guiding young talent and leading a revolution in Gqeberha
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates will be ‘themselves’ against African champions, Ahly: Riveiro

Perhaps it is good that Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has no baggage of having met Africa's club of the century, Al Ahly before.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  3. Sundowns to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan HD in Club World Cup Soccer
  4. Judgment reserved in civil dispute between Mosimane and Sundowns Soccer
  5. Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Julius Malema’s MOST Awkward Date EVER
Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]