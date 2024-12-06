“Some of them will fake injuries or performances will drop, so it needs a level of professionalism on their part in how much they want to be here. If you have tasted being in the PSL, you will never want to go back to the National First Division.
‘We can’t be a team that won a cup but get relegated,’ warns Magesi assistant coach Papi Zothwane
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Magesi FC assistant coach Papi Zothwane says the biggest challenge for the technical team is to help players forget about their Carling Knockout success and get their Betway Premiership campaign back on track.
Magesi stunned Mamelodi Sundowns to win the Carling Knockout but cup hangover struck as they went on to lose their league match against Chippa United the next weekend.
The 2-0 loss to Chippa saw Magesi drop to second from the bottom on the log standings, where they are equal on six points with TS Galaxy and AmaZulu above them.
They are back in league action again with a trip to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to take on Marumo Gallants under pressure to get back to winning ways.
“The main focus for the team is staying up and players know you can’t compete in this cup competition if you are not in the PSL,” said Zothwane.
“The hunger and mentality for the players must be to want it more because if you have tasted winning the cup once, you will always want to do well and try to win more.”
Zothwane added they will have to work on the mentality of the players because cup success may lead to complacency.
“It is more a mentality thing but it is our job as coaches to help and get deeper into the mental side of the players because they can get short-sighted and easily get carried away with success.
“Some of them will fake injuries or performances will drop, so it needs a level of professionalism on their part in how much they want to be here. If you have tasted being in the PSL, you will never want to go back to the National First Division.
“We will work with their psychological part because the most important thing is doing well in the league. We can’t be a team that won the cup competition but get relegated at the end of the season, that won’t be a nice thing.
“We will work hard to ensure we stay in the PSL. If it has to be bringing in more players in January, then let it be.
“We know what is at stake in this league and it is not easy to be here and we have to be ready.”
