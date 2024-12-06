Soccer

‘We can’t be a team that won a cup but get relegated,’ warns Magesi assistant coach Papi Zothwane

06 December 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Magesi FC assistant coach Papi Zothwane.
Magesi FC assistant coach Papi Zothwane.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Magesi FC assistant coach Papi Zothwane says the biggest challenge for the technical team is to help players forget about their Carling Knockout success and get their Betway Premiership campaign back on track. 

Magesi stunned Mamelodi Sundowns to win the Carling Knockout but cup hangover struck as they went on to lose their league match against Chippa United the next weekend. 

The 2-0 loss to Chippa saw Magesi drop to second from the bottom on the log standings, where they are equal on six points with TS Galaxy and AmaZulu above them.

They are back in league action again with a trip to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to take on Marumo Gallants under pressure to get back to winning ways. 

‘We’re capable of matching anyone,’ says Riveiro as Pirates gear up for Al Ahly

Riveiro is not worried about Ahly's history, pedigree and fearsome reputation, which is why he insists, rather than setting a points target for the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“The main focus for the team is staying up and players know you can’t compete in this cup competition if you are not in the PSL,” said Zothwane. 

“The hunger and mentality for the players must be to want it more because if you have tasted winning the cup once, you will always want to do well and try to win more.” 

Zothwane added they will have to work on the mentality of the players because cup success may lead to complacency. 

“It is more a mentality thing but it is our job as coaches to help and get deeper into the mental side of the players because they can get short-sighted and easily get carried away with success. 

You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu

Coach admits he was contacted by Durban club regarding a return, but says he has moved on
Sport
2 days ago

“Some of them will fake injuries or performances will drop, so it needs a level of professionalism on their part in how much they want to be here. If you have tasted being in the PSL, you will never want to go back to the National First Division.  

“We will work with their psychological part because the most important thing is doing well in the league. We can’t be a team that won the cup competition but get relegated at the end of the season, that won’t be a nice thing. 

“We will work hard to ensure we stay in the PSL. If it has to be bringing in more players in January, then let it be.

“We know what is at stake in this league and it is not easy to be here and we have to be ready.” 

READ MORE:

Sundowns target Sekhukhune to get back to winning ways, says defender Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has admitted it has been a tough week after the Carling Knockout final loss to Magesi FC and draw with AS ...
Sport
6 days ago

Sundowns cup shock completes Clinton Larsen’s coaching revival at Magesi

‘Nobody works harder than Magesi players,’ says one-time Rangers and Pirates star after another cup final win against the Brazilians
Sport
1 week ago

Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze aware Carling success puts target on their backs

Magesi FC captain and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze knows better than anyone that they have created a healthy problem for themselves by beating Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 week ago

Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance
Sport
1 week ago

Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results

‘I have not pressed panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final’
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  3. Sundowns to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan HD in Club World Cup Soccer
  4. Judgment reserved in civil dispute between Mosimane and Sundowns Soccer
  5. Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Janusz Walus parole status update
Democratic Alliance leader speaks on water crisis in the country