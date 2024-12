Pirates and Ahly share spoils in Orlando

Saleng was unlucky to see his shot missing the upright by a few inches and Elshenawy had to receive medical attention after falling awkwardly while trying to make sure the ball didn’t go in.

Other than that, Pirates dominated possession, but Ahly were always clever to keep them at bay, forcing them to shoot far away from goal if not losing the ball around the area.

Sipho Chaine, at goals for Pirates was reduced to a spectator in the first in which Ahly failed to create a single shot on target.

That was also due to the Pirates defence and midfield as they ensured Reda Slim, Taher Mahmoud and Wesam Abou Ali, the Ahly strikers, saw little of the ball.

There was also great work done by Makhehlene Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha in the Bucs midfield.

The duo was critical in ensuring Pirates had the ball most of the time and together with wingbacks Deon Hotto on the left and Deano van Rooyen on the right they tried their best to support Saleng, Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng in attack.

But being African champions, Ahly showed their class in that they didn’t break much sweat in thwarting the Bucs attacks, and they seem to be at ease with just grabbing a point away from home despite not having won a Champions League match in SA.

Like Saleng in the first half, Mbatha was unlucky to see his strike miss the posts by inches in the 55th minute when the home side looked close to opening the scoring.

Ahly coach Marcel Koller kept to his promise of pushing for a win, introducing Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau for Wesam Ali just after the hour mark. Tau had a few promising touches, but lack of game time showed in his play.

For Pirates, this was a great lesson in knowing the difference between PSL and continental football. Having attained four points from six, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will be confident of taking his side to the last 8 if they win at least the home matches they still have to play at home against Belouizdad and d’Abidjan.

Pirates will travel to Ivory Coast to face d’Abidjan on Saturday while Ahly will only welcome Belouizdad at home on December 22.