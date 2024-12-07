Pirates and Ahly share spoils in Orlando

Orlando Pirates and 12-time African champions Al Ahly remain on course to make the Last 8 of the Caf Champions League after playing an entertaining goalless draw at a sold-out Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Other than the lack of goals, the game was an example of the standard Ahly had set in this competition after winning it four times in the last five seasons.

For Pirates, it was a great lesson on how a team can manage to at least get a draw if the situation doesn’t allow them to win the game outright.

Afterall, both these teams were playing their second Group C match and started on an advantage having won their first matches, Bucs 2-1 away to CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Ahly 4-2 at home against Stade d’Abidjan of Ivory Coast.

The first half was a tactical battle, with both teams looking for gaps in which they could find a killer pass.

The only shot that nearly put Ahly behind came three minutes before the interval when Monnapule Saleng tested Mohamed Elshenawy with a long range shot after combining well with Evidence Makgopa.