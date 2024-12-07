Slot says Liverpool will be thinking of winning, rather than Goodison farewell

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expecting an ear-splitting atmosphere against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but warned his team cannot get caught up in the emotion around the final Merseyside derby to be held at the old stadium.

Slot's men can extend their Premier League lead with a victory in Saturday's lunchtime match, and the manager has little more on his mind than that.

"It is going to be special for everyone. For all the fans, players and the managers involved," he said on Friday.

"To be part of the game is already special but it being the last one at Goodison makes it even more special.

"(But) it's only a nice experience if the result goes your way. That is what we are working on the most. I never speak about three points before the game and especially not if you face a side like Everton that have been keeping clean sheets.