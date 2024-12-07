Sundowns play another Champions League draw in Morocco
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League campaign has refused to take off as the South African champions would have hoped.
This after Sundowns saw their second outing in Group B end in another draw. This after Masandawana played to a 1-1 draw against AS FAR in Morocco on Saturday night.
After opening the scoring through Iqraam Rayners on 66 minutes at Stade El Abdi, the South Africans failed to defend their goal line for the duration of the match.
The 74-minute goal by Mohamed Rabie Hrimat helped the host to avoid their first defeat in the group stages.
🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 7, 2024
The Royal Castle and The Brazilians share the spoils in Morocco!
𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑 🇲🇦 1⃣➖1⃣ 🇿🇦 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 2
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL
Sundowns finished the match with 10 men after Aubrey Modiba was sent off during the referee’s optional time.
After two games played, Sundowns remain second in the group and two-point behind FAR who now have a win a draw.
DRC outfit AS Maniema also have two points while Raja Casablanca have a singled point from a possible six.