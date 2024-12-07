Sundowns play another Champions League draw in Morocco

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League campaign has refused to take off as the South African champions would have hoped.

This after Sundowns saw their second outing in Group B end in another draw. This after Masandawana played to a 1-1 draw against AS FAR in Morocco on Saturday night.

After opening the scoring through Iqraam Rayners on 66 minutes at Stade El Abdi, the South Africans failed to defend their goal line for the duration of the match.

The 74-minute goal by Mohamed Rabie Hrimat helped the host to avoid their first defeat in the group stages.