Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they must get something out of their Champions League group stages match against FAR Rabat at the Stade El Abdi in El Jadida on Saturday night.
The Brazilians started the group stages campaign with a surprise 0-0 draw against DRC side AS Maniema in Pretoria and they are under pressure to get their campaign on track.
Ahead of the match, Mngqithi is confident of bagging all the three points away from home as his players are capable of adapting to different conditions because of their continental experience.
“We are a team that always adapts to different situations and at this stage we have a big responsibility to try to fight to win the match against strong opposition,” he said.
“Rabat is also strong when it comes to ball possession and I foresee an interesting match for the spectators because I don't think any of the two teams will not want to play and win this match.”
Sundowns targeting three points against FAR Rabat in Morocco
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
In Rabat, Sundowns are up against a team that is high on confidence having just beaten bitter rivals Raja Casablanca in the opening round of the tournament.
“They have a very good team and I must give them that but we are optimistic that we will give a good account of ourselves because our backs are against the wall. We have a big responsibility to represent our club to the best of our ability and I am confident we are going to do our best to win the match.
“Rabat is completely different to Wydad that we have always played over the years, but we are playing against a team that is good on crosses and they can be dangerous if you are not switched on in the air.”
Sundowns are looking for their first win in Morocco and Mngqithi is hopeful the current crop can do it.
“The supporters will put more pressure on their side because they are expecting more from their team at home. They also know they are not playing a team that is coming here to just consolidate and not concede.
“We are here to try to win the match and we know what is at stake, we know they are a team that is good on transition. We must dominate possession and we also have a bigger responsibility with counter press to make sure that we don’t open ourselves.
“I hope and pray that we score the chances that we create because in the last match against AS Maniema we had 17 shots at goal and we didn't score. We also have a big responsibility to show that Sundowns can win in Morocco because that is something that has always been difficult for us but we will give it our best shot.”
