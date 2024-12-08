Soccer

Nabi’s Chiefs continue to flounder as they are downed by Polokwane

08 December 2024 - 17:42 By Sports Staff
Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City is challenged by Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs continued to battle under the new coaching regime of Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, suffering another disappointing result with their 2-0 Betway Premiership defeat against Polokwane City on Sunday.

Highly-rated Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis put City ahead in the 17th minute. Chiefs spurned many chances, including Tebogo Potsane's powerful shot that rocked the woodwork in the 83rd, before Mokibelo Ramabu added the Limpopo side's second at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the 90th.  

The result left Chiefs with one win from their last six league and cup matches. They have the same recent record in the league leaving them wallowing in ninth place.

Coach Phuti Mohafe's City are flying high in third.

