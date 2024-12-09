Chiefs boss Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into refereeing

“I urge the PSL to analyse our situation. Two penalties [denied] and I think my left-back, Cross, will be out [for some time] — that foul deserved a minimum red card.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has ripped into match officials and implied they have been unfair on Amakhosi for the better part of this season, asking the league to intervene by “analysing their situation”.
Chiefs suffered their third Betway Premiership defeat of the season away to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Nabi wasn't pleased with how referee Eugene Mdluli handled the match, insisting his team were denied two penalties and Rise and Shine's Thabang Matuludi should have been sent off for a strong challenge on Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross.
“I stopped talking about referees but today [Sunday]... ai, ai, yah,” Nabi said.
“I urge the PSL to analyse our situation. Two penalties [denied] and I think my left-back, Cross, will be out [for some time] — that foul deserved a minimum red card.
“It’s unacceptable. If I lose, I lose, no problem, it's football — but I don’t like to lose like that.
“I don’t like to lose because of referees. I don’t want to be given a gift. I don’t want a gift because I am sporty. I respect the opponents and the referees.”
Cross was withdrawn for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe at the start of the second half after suffering that injury at the hands of Matuludi, who was not even cautioned, late in the first half.
The incident took Nabi back to when his midfielder Edson Castillo was severely injured in October by SuperSport United's Bilal Baloyi, who also walked away unpunished, to be out for at least five months.
“It’s not the first time. What do you want? Look at that action involving Cross when you get home. He could be out for two months,'' Nabi said angrily.
“You remember the game where my player, Castillo, got injured? He was ruled out for six months and I spoke against referees and the people in the media said I must not be aggressive with the referees. I am not aggressive.
“Tell me what the Fifa rules say. The first rule for the referees is [to] protect the player. How many players are in hospital? I am not talking to protect myself because I lost. No, I am unhappy.”
Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu scored the goals that sank Amakhosi, helping Polokwane to move to third on the table and leaving Chiefs rooted in ninth.
