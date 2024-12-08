Soccer

Mngqithi believes Sundowns’ valuable point gained in Morocco can go FAR

Coach confident Brazilians will do well in Champions League group stage despite starting with two draws

09 December 2024 - 13:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khalid Ait Ouarkhane of AS FAR challenges Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns, with Marcelo Allende looking on in their Caf Champions League group match at Stade Ben M'Hamed El Abdi in El Jadida, Morocco on Saturday.
Khalid Ait Ouarkhane of AS FAR challenges Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns, with Marcelo Allende looking on in their Caf Champions League group match at Stade Ben M'Hamed El Abdi in El Jadida, Morocco on Saturday.
Image: Abderrahmane Damaan/BackpagePix

Manqoba Mngqithi does not believe Mamelodi Sundowns' second draw of their Caf Champions League group B campaign away against AS FAR at Stade El Abdi on Saturday makes their quest to progress to the knockout stages difficult.

The Brazilians have two points from two matches after they started the group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home.

Iqraam Rayners looked to have done enough to hand them the three points in the second half in El Jadida, Morocco, only for Mohamed Rabie Hrimat to level matters for FAR eight minutes later.

Mngqithi believes the Brazilians' mission has not been made overly strenuous by their opening results and believes they will turn the corner soon.

“I don't think it makes our mission in the group difficult because we played well and under normal circumstances, a match like this away, we would win — but we didn't,” Mngqithi said in his post-match press conference.

“It's still a valuable point away from home. We are still going to play them at home. They have a bit of an advantage now, [but] that we have two points can change completely.

“We are confident we will do well and I'm also happy with how we played, while commending the work of their coach [Frenchman Hubert Velud].

“He saw a big overload and immediately, before even 20 minutes, he made changes. The structure of the team [FAR], for me, was a sign of good coaching, fully aware of what was happening on the pitch and I give credit to that — they are a good team.”

Mngqithi lauded his players' performance and said the match turned out as planned.

“The game came out the way I expected. We played against a good team and we know they will always pose a threat here and there in transitions and set pieces.

“We started the game well and dominated the match. I expected them to resist a bit, press on top and make us work hard.

“But I think it [the result] was because of them not opening up space and staying deep, not giving us much space.”

Sundowns' next match is against more Moroccan opposition in Raja Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (3pm). In a major surprise Raja are also yet to win in group B, with one point from two games.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Chiefs boss Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into refereeing

Chiefs suffered their third Betway Premiership defeat of the season away to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Imagine if we do it’: Riveiro as Pirates eye beating Stade after draw against Ahly

Bucs coach warns of complacency in Ivory Coast against a side who have lost twice but have ‘multiple ways of playing’
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi’s Chiefs continue to flounder as they are downed by Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs continued to battle under the new coaching regime of Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, suffering another disappointing result with their 2-0 ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Pirates and Ahly share spoils in Orlando

Orlando Pirates and 12-time African champions Al Ahly remain on course to make the last eight of the Caf Champions League after playing an ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nabi’s Chiefs continue to flounder as they are downed by Polokwane Soccer
  2. Blitzboks dig deep to book spot in Cape Town final Rugby
  3. ‘Imagine if we do it’: Riveiro as Pirates eye beating Stade after draw against ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs boss Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into refereeing Soccer
  5. Maharaj and Rabada set up comfortable win in the end for Proteas Cricket

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS