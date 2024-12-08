Mngqithi believes Sundowns’ valuable point gained in Morocco can go FAR

“I don't think it makes our mission in the group difficult because we played well and under normal circumstances, a match like this away, we would win — but we didn't,” Mngqithi said in his post-match press conference.
Image: Abderrahmane Damaan/BackpagePix
Manqoba Mngqithi does not believe Mamelodi Sundowns' second draw of their Caf Champions League group B campaign away against AS FAR at Stade El Abdi on Saturday makes their quest to progress to the knockout stages difficult.
The Brazilians have two points from two matches after they started the group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home.
Iqraam Rayners looked to have done enough to hand them the three points in the second half in El Jadida, Morocco, only for Mohamed Rabie Hrimat to level matters for FAR eight minutes later.
Mngqithi believes the Brazilians' mission has not been made overly strenuous by their opening results and believes they will turn the corner soon.
“I don't think it makes our mission in the group difficult because we played well and under normal circumstances, a match like this away, we would win — but we didn't,” Mngqithi said in his post-match press conference.
“It's still a valuable point away from home. We are still going to play them at home. They have a bit of an advantage now, [but] that we have two points can change completely.
“We are confident we will do well and I'm also happy with how we played, while commending the work of their coach [Frenchman Hubert Velud].
“He saw a big overload and immediately, before even 20 minutes, he made changes. The structure of the team [FAR], for me, was a sign of good coaching, fully aware of what was happening on the pitch and I give credit to that — they are a good team.”
Mngqithi lauded his players' performance and said the match turned out as planned.
“The game came out the way I expected. We played against a good team and we know they will always pose a threat here and there in transitions and set pieces.
“We started the game well and dominated the match. I expected them to resist a bit, press on top and make us work hard.
“But I think it [the result] was because of them not opening up space and staying deep, not giving us much space.”
Sundowns' next match is against more Moroccan opposition in Raja Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (3pm). In a major surprise Raja are also yet to win in group B, with one point from two games.
SowetanLIVE
