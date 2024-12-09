Perfect win, says Maresca after Chelsea storm back to sink Spurs, Arsenal held

Enzo Maresca hailed the perfect win as his Chelsea side roared back from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 and move second in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors were in big trouble after two slips by Marc Cucurella led to goals for Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski but they responded in powerful fashion.

Cole Palmer slotted two penalties, the second an audacious Panenka dink, while Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez were also on target as Chelsea cut Liverpool's lead to four points.

It was Chelsea's fourth win in a row in the league and while Maresca continues to dismiss his side's title ambitions, few now are taking that opinion seriously.

“To come to this stadium and think you are going to win and not suffer, it's impossible. It's the perfect win probably because of this,” the Italian said.

“After the game, my message to the players is to be focused in the day by day, our sessions, the next game on Thursday and then Sunday. The main focus has to be to enjoy the day off and when we come back, 100%, train well, go for the game.