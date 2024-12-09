Soccer

Perfect win, says Maresca after Chelsea storm back to sink Spurs, Arsenal held

Blues’ fourth win in a row sees them move to second place as Gunners drop to third

09 December 2024 - 09:13 By Martyn Herman and Hugh Lawson
Cole Palmer scores Chelsea's fourth goal from the penalty spot in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspurat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Enzo Maresca hailed the perfect win as his Chelsea side roared back from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 and move second in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors were in big trouble after two slips by Marc Cucurella led to goals for Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski but they responded in powerful fashion.

Cole Palmer slotted two penalties, the second an audacious Panenka dink, while Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez were also on target as Chelsea cut Liverpool's lead to four points.

It was Chelsea's fourth win in a row in the league and while Maresca continues to dismiss his side's title ambitions, few now are taking that opinion seriously.

“To come to this stadium and think you are going to win and not suffer, it's impossible. It's the perfect win probably because of this,” the Italian said.

“After the game, my message to the players is to be focused in the day by day, our sessions, the next game on Thursday and then Sunday. The main focus has to be to enjoy the day off and when we come back, 100%, train well, go for the game.

“The fans can dream because from the outside, it is quite clear and inside, the reality is we are not ready but the important thing is we improve day by day.”

Cucurella was left red-faced after his choice of footwear proved his undoing, twice falling over and being punished as Tottenham took advantage to surge ahead.

It was all smiles between the Spaniard and Maresca at the end, however.

“He said to me after the game he was trying to bring emotion to the game!” Maresca told Sky Sports.

“No, being serious, to come to this stadium against this team and be 2-0 down but continue then with the same plan on and off the ball and then second half we changed things tactically; I think overall we deserved to win.

“It's more a question for Marc. They are mature enough to decide what boots they need for the game. The most important thing is that we were 2-0 but we continued the same way to create chances.”

Palmer has now been involved in 50 Premier League goals in 48 games for Chelsea since signing from Manchester City — 33 goals and 17 assists.

“The Premier League is full of top players and top talent. Cole belongs with those players,” Maresca said.

Palmer's two penalties saw Chelsea roar back from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Spurs in a frenzied London derby and close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

The two comical slips by Cucurella led to Solanke and Kulusevski giving the hosts a dream start but their joy turned to despair.

Jadon Sancho rifled in a shot after 17 minutes to give Chelsea momentum and Palmer equalised from the spot just past the hour-mark as the Blues dominated the second period.

Fernandez powered home a shot to put Chelsea ahead and Palmer effectively wrapped it up with his second penalty late on before Son Heung-min scored a stoppage-time consolation goal.

Chelsea are in second place with 31 points from 15 games, four points behind Liverpool whose game at Everton was postponed because of high winds on Saturday.

Tottenham's second defeat of the week left them in 11th place with 20 points. 

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by London rivals Fulham on a grey wet Sunday at Craven Cottage as Raul Jimenez scored early for the hosts and William Saliba equalised for the visitors at the start of the second half.

Jimenez stunned title-chasing Arsenal in the 11th minute, racing away down the right and firing right-footed across goalkeeper David Raya into the far corner.

Saliba levelled shortly after the interval from point-blank range, poking the ball in when Kai Havertz headed it back down into his path from a corner.

Arsenal thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Bukayo Saka headed the ball in from close range, but the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for an offside in the build-up.

Fulham have now lost only one of their last seven league games and sit 10th in the table on 23 points, while Arsenal are third on 29 

Reuters

