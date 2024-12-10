Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach

Unclear whether Manqoba Mngqithi will be demoted to assistant or removed

10 December 2024 - 10:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is facing the chop.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to announce a new coach at a press conference to be held at the club’s Chloorkop headquarters at midday on Tuesday.

The Betway Premiership defending champions will unveil a European coach who will take over the reins from incumbent Manqoba Mngqithi.

It is unclear whether Mngqithi will be demoted to assistant coach or removed with his technical staff Steve Komphela, Wendell Robinson, Kennedy Mweene and Romain Folz.

Mngqithi, previously a co-coach, was restored as head coach after Rulani Mokwena left Sundowns in July following a campaign in which he led them to a near-invincible 2023-24 season when they lost one Premiership match on the final day of the campaign.

In the present season, the Brazilians sit at the summit of the log table, level with Orlando Pirates on 21 points with one loss each in eight matches. Sundowns are on top because they have a better goal difference.

Mngqithi believes Sundowns’ valuable point gained in Morocco can go FAR

Coach confident Brazilians will do well in Champions League group stage despite starting with two draws
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns lost to top-flight newbies Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout cup final last month. They were eliminated by Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the MTN8.

In the Caf Champions League group stage, they have drawn twice, a goalless draw at home against Maniema Union of Democratic Republic of Congo and 1-1 away to Morocco’s AS FAR.

The Brazilians will host Raja Casablanca at Loftus on Sunday, which may be the first match for the new coach.

When the club confirmed Mokwena’s departure it said: “Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.”

Sundowns are in Group F of the Fifa Club World Cup where they will face Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Brazil’s Fluminense and South Korean champions Ulsan Hyundai.

