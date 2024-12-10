His appointment might raise eyebrows at such a silverware-hungry club that particularly craves success in the Champions League, as Cardoso has one league title — with Esperance in 2023-24, taking over midway through the season — in his medals cabinet.
Cardoso's jobs as head coach include Rio Ave FC Rio Ave in Postugal, AEK Athens in Greece, Celta de Vigo in Spain and FC Nantes in France.
Mngqithi, previously a co-coach, was restored as head coach after Rulani Mokwena left Sundowns in July following a campaign in which he led them to a near-invincible 2023-24 season when they lost one Premiership match on the final day of the campaign.
In the present season, the Brazilians sit at the summit of the log table, level with Orlando Pirates on 21 points with one loss each in eight matches. Sundowns are on top because they have a better goal difference.
In the Caf Champions League group stage, they have drawn twice, a goalless draw at home against Maniema Union of Democratic Republic of Congo and 1-1 away to Morocco’s AS FAR.
The Brazilians will host Raja Casablanca at Loftus on Sunday, which may be the first match for the new coach.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced Portuguese Miguel Cardoso as their new coach.
Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe announced the appointment of the former Esperance de Tunis coach at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop on Tuesday.
Motsepe confirmed the TimesLIVE report earlier on Tuesday that coach Manqoba Mngqithi was parting ways with the club, having served in different roles at the Brazilians since 2014.
Assistant coach Romain Folz and goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson are also being released by Sundowns.
Senior coach Steve Komphela and chief goalkeeper-coach Kennedy Mweene remain in the new technical staff.
“In recent months our team has struggled to meet that ambition and the high standards we set for ourselves,” Motsepe said.
“Today we brought you here to inform you Sundowns have decided to implement a restructuring in the club’s technical department.
“We needed to go in another direction.”
Motsepe said of 52-year-old Cardoso: “He is a man we believe has the right personality, ability and desire to lead a club like Sundowns.”
Motsepe said Mngqithi and Robinson had served Downs well for a number of years.
He said Folz, who joined in the 2023-24 preseason, brought energy to the club.
Cardoso was the coach who schemed Tunisian outfit Esperance's 2-0 aggregate Caf Champions League victory over Sundowns last season.
