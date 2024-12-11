Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Will coach Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?

The last show for the year covers what led to the demise of Manqoba Mngqithi — and what the new Portuguese coach brings to the Brazilians’ table

11 December 2024 - 11:57 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during his unveiling at the club's base at Chloorkop.
New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during his unveiling at the club's base at Chloorkop.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have moved swiftly to appoint Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, who was let go by the club on Tuesday. 

Assistants Wendell Robinson and Romain Folz joined Mngqithi in exiting the club after some middling results — by Downs’ standards — in recent weeks, amid a rocky start to the 2024-25 season across the various competitions.

Downs chair Tlhopie Motsepe said senior coach Steve Komphela and goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene are part of the new technical team of Cardoso and three assistants: Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo. 

In the 49th episode of the Arena Sports Show and the last for the year, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss what led to the demise of Mngqithi and what Cardoso brings to the Brazilians’ table. 

Other hot football topics discussed are the stagnation of Kaizer Chiefs, who have blown hot and cold this season and are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign under Nasreddine Nabi. 

The show also reflects on Orlando Pirates’ highly impressive start in the Champions League, where they beat CR Belouizdad in Algeria and held Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly to a draw at home to earn four points from two group stage matches. 

We also take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the shows we hosted this year with varied and interesting guests as we take a break until the second week of 2025, when we are promising a better and bigger show. 

READ MORE:

‘No player more important than team’: Cardoso looks the part as he’s named Sundowns coach

In the fire, passion and intensity of his introductory words, Cardoso reminds us of Manqoba Mngqithi's predecessor, Rulani Mokwena
Sport
7 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach

Chair Tlhopie Motsepe confirms coach Manqoba Mngqithi is parting ways with the club.
Sport
22 hours ago

Motsepe, Berg, Cardoso passionately defend new Sundowns coach’s trophy record

‘When Juergen Klopp arrived at Liverpool he didn’t have the most decorated CV and he left the club as a legend’
Sport
18 hours ago

Chiefs boss Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into refereeing

Chiefs suffered their third Betway Premiership defeat of the season away to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

Salah penalty maintains Liverpool’s run at Girona, wins for Villa, Real, Bayern

A sixth win from six puts Reds, already guaranteed at least a playoff place before kickoff, on 18 points
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach Soccer
  2. Rebecca Meder sinks 16-year-old African mark at world championships Sport
  3. Motsepe, Berg, Cardoso passionately defend new Sundowns coach’s trophy record Soccer
  4. Smiling Snyman hails brilliant Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph Rugby
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?
2024 Ford Mustang GT