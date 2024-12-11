Soccer

POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena?

11 December 2024 - 13:19 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was replaced by Manqoba Mngqithi in July.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was replaced by Manqoba Mngqithi in July.
Image: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' recent coaching changes have raised eyebrows, leaving fans wondering if the club was too hasty in replacing Rulani Mokwena with Manqoba Mngqithi in July.

After just four months, Mngqithi was shown the door, making way for Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe announced on Tuesday.

“In recent months our team has struggled to meet that ambition and the high standards we set for ourselves,” Motsepe said. “He [Cardoso] is a man we believe has the right personality, ability and desire to lead a club such as Sundowns.”

Under Mokwena, Sundowns enjoyed a remarkable 2023-2024 season, losing only one Premiership match. His departure was reportedly due to a clash with sporting director Flemming Berg.

When the club confirmed Mokwena’s departure it said: “Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.”

Mngqithi's appointment was expected to maintain Sundowns' momentum. However, two draws, the most recent against AS FAR in the Caf Champions League group stage, and losses in the Carling Knockout Cup final and MTN8 semifinals could have possibly led to his dismissal.

Sundowns lost to top-flight newbies Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout cup final last month. They were eliminated by Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the MTN8.

The Brazilians top the log table with Orlando Pirates on 21 points with one loss each in eight matches. Sundowns are on top because they have a better goal difference.

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Will coach Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?

Mamelodi Sundowns have moved swiftly to appoint Portuguese Miguel Cardoso as their new coach to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, who was let go by the club ...
Sport
2 hours ago

‘No player more important than team’: Cardoso looks the part as he’s named Sundowns coach

In the fire, passion and intensity of his introductory words, Cardoso reminds us of Manqoba Mngqithi's predecessor, Rulani Mokwena
Sport
10 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach

Chair Tlhopie Motsepe confirms coach Manqoba Mngqithi is parting ways with the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach

It is unclear whether Manqoba Mngqithi will be demoted to assistant coach or removed.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach Soccer
  2. Rebecca Meder sinks 16-year-old African mark at world championships Sport
  3. Motsepe, Berg, Cardoso passionately defend new Sundowns coach’s trophy record Soccer
  4. Smiling Snyman hails brilliant Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph Rugby
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach Soccer

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?