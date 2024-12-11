Mamelodi Sundowns' recent coaching changes have raised eyebrows, leaving fans wondering if the club was too hasty in replacing Rulani Mokwena with Manqoba Mngqithi in July.
After just four months, Mngqithi was shown the door, making way for Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe announced on Tuesday.
“In recent months our team has struggled to meet that ambition and the high standards we set for ourselves,” Motsepe said. “He [Cardoso] is a man we believe has the right personality, ability and desire to lead a club such as Sundowns.”
Under Mokwena, Sundowns enjoyed a remarkable 2023-2024 season, losing only one Premiership match. His departure was reportedly due to a clash with sporting director Flemming Berg.
When the club confirmed Mokwena’s departure it said: “Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.”
Mngqithi's appointment was expected to maintain Sundowns' momentum. However, two draws, the most recent against AS FAR in the Caf Champions League group stage, and losses in the Carling Knockout Cup final and MTN8 semifinals could have possibly led to his dismissal.
Sundowns lost to top-flight newbies Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout cup final last month. They were eliminated by Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the MTN8.
The Brazilians top the log table with Orlando Pirates on 21 points with one loss each in eight matches. Sundowns are on top because they have a better goal difference.
POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena?
Image: BackpagePix
