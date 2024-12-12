Soccer

Fifa under fire for Saudi Arabia World Cup

12 December 2024 - 07:18 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fifa confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 11, 2024 Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the Fifa World Cup 2034 Saudi Arabia Football Association/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
SOCCER-WORLDCUP 2034 Fifa confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 11, 2024 Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the Fifa World Cup 2034 Saudi Arabia Football Association/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image: Handout

Amnesty International lashed out at Fifa for awarding Saudi Arabia the organisation of the 2034 men’s football World Cup, claiming the move would put lives at risk amid criticism of the country’s human rights record on Wednesday.

The 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco with one-off matches in three South American countries, Fifa announced after a vote by acclamation of the single bids.

“Fifa’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of labour rights and sport, said in a statement issued by 21 bodies.

Among those who cosigned the statement were Saudi diaspora human rights organisations, migrant workers’ groups from Nepal and Kenya, international trade unions, fans’ representatives and global human rights organisations.

“Based on clear evidence to date, Fifa knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Will coach Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?

Mamelodi Sundowns have moved swiftly to appoint Portuguese Miguel Cardoso as their new coach to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, who was let go by the club ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“The organisation risks bearing a heavy responsibility for many of the human rights abuses that will follow.”

Lina Alhathloul, head of monitoring and advocacy, at ALQST for Human Rights, a Saudi diaspora human rights organisation, said the awarding of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia was “disheartening”.

“Now it’s happened, urgent and sustained action is needed to mitigate the grave risks of labour and civil rights violations associated with the tournament, including by securing major and credible reforms,” she said in the joint statement.

In a separate statement, the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) said that one stadium already under construction for the tournament had been linked to alleged exploitive labour of 10-hour shifts in extreme heat.

“Fifa, its sponsors, and multinational companies likely already eyeing lucrative infrastructure contracts have a legal and ethical responsibility to respect human rights. Particularly those of the most vulnerable migrant workers,” Phil Bloomer, executive director of BHRRC said.

POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena?

Was it a mistake to let Mokwena go?
Sport
20 hours ago

Last week, Mogens Jensen, the General Rapporteur on Governance and Ethics in Sport of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), urged Fifa to adhere to its
own “eligibility and evaluation criteria”.

“The organisation is yet to impose binding demands on Saudi Arabia for reforms in key areas such as labour rights, freedom of expression, gender equality and anti-discrimination,” Jensen said.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses.

In 2021, a 48-page report by Amnesty, “Reality Check 2021”, said practices such as withholding salaries and charging workers to change jobs were still rife in Qatar, which then hosted the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Human Rights Watch then said that Qatari laws continue to discriminate against women, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Reuters

READ MORE

‘No player more important than team’: Cardoso looks the part as he’s named Sundowns coach

In the fire, passion and intensity of his introductory words, Cardoso reminds us of Manqoba Mngqithi's predecessor, Rulani Mokwena
Sport
1 day ago

Motsepe, Berg, Cardoso passionately defend new Sundowns coach’s trophy record

‘When Juergen Klopp arrived at Liverpool he didn’t have the most decorated CV and he left the club as a legend’
Sport
1 day ago

'Hands off Jordaan': Mama Joy stands by Safa president amid fraud, theft charges

The Palm Ridge magistrate's court postponed the matter to February 7 2025
Sport
12 hours ago

Chiefs boss Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into refereeing

Chiefs suffered their third Betway Premiership defeat of the season away to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena? Soccer
  2. Swimming SA says controversial clause ‘erroneous’ as it survives court bid Sport
  3. 'Hands off Jordaan': Mama Joy stands by Safa president amid fraud, theft charges Soccer
  4. After missing Proteas team bus, better late than never for delighted Linde Cricket
  5. Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden Rugby

Latest Videos

Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlor | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma