Soccer

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why he kept Komphela and Mweene

12 December 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso to rely on Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As he navigates his first few days at Chloorkop, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will rely mostly on Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene because of their intimate knowledge of the local game. 

Komphela and Mweene were kept as assistant and goalkeeper coaches respectively to form part of Cardoso's technical team after Manqoba Mngqithi, Wendell Robinson and Romain Folz were fired. 

Cardoso takes charge of his first match when Sundowns host Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in a Champions League group stage clash at Loftus on Sunday afternoon. 

“I am happy with the staff I have, it was a common decision to keep Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene with us,” said Cardoso. 

“I need to absorb as quick as possible and they can give us the insights that we need. They can help us with the quality and experience of their work, so there were many factors that made us to decide that they must be among us.” 

Cardoso said it was his decision to keep Komphela and Mweene and the rest of the background staff at the club. 

“The decision was not imposed, otherwise I will not say this in front of you. It was my decision to absorb them because I felt they will be key. It is not only them, I will also work with all the physical department, the analysis department, the medical department and other people behind the scenes and management. 

“I am easy-going on relations, I am demanding but that does not mean I don’t smile or I don’t create a good ambience. We want to perform and I will develop myself with them (Komphela and Mweene) and they will develop themselves with me. 

“What I need is open-minded people because I am here to help and not to be the boss, that is not my attitude. I will lead by example and together we will arrive where we want to be.” 

