WATCH | I can't complain: Mngqithi reflects on Sundowns career after sudden exit
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has expressed gratitude for the experience and opportunities at Chloorkop, despite his abrupt departure from the club.
Mngqithi was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after just four months at the helm, making way for Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso.
In an interview with Robert Marawa, Mngqithi said he gave his best during his tenure.
“In my football career, I've been on this merry-go-round of being the head coach, in and out, but I'm very grateful for what Sundowns has done for me over the years,” he said. “I don't want to be the kind of guy who, whenever a relationship comes to an end, only wants to be negative. The truth of the matter is that I wouldn't have been at Sundowns for all those years — almost 12 years.
“I've enjoyed my time, we've won countless trophies and I enjoyed every moment that I've had with different coaches. Even during my time now, I think I had an exciting technical team that did their best.
“I'm sitting here feeling very proud, knowing that I did my best, and I cannot complain or say maybe I should have or could have — even about the games that I lost.”
During his brief stint as head coach, Sundowns faced several setbacks, including a surprise loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final, a defeat to Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership, draws against Maniema Union of DRC and AS FAR in the Caf Champions League group stages.
“I also knew that the last two or three results were not good, but because of the calibre of the club, they want to win every match. I've seen it with other coaches — the support they gave them to ensure that they get the results — but when the results are not forthcoming, sometimes you'd want to blame someone else. But the truth is, we gave it our best shot; we tried.”
Mngqithi revealed that he learnt of his axing on the day of the announcement.
“The day the announcement was made, I received a message from someone while I was heading to a meeting with the leadership of the club. Someone hinted that there was going to be an announcement.
“Unfortunately, that's when the story came out. I cannot fault anyone for that because when I got the job, somebody else was still the coach and negotiations were going on behind their back. I think that's the nature of the game.”
Despite this, he expressed no negative sentiment about his departure, understanding that decisions are made in the best interest of the club.
“I don't want to be negative in life because decisions have to be made, and we must be mature enough to accept those decisions. We never know what the right or wrong decision is until that decision has been given time. We have to respect it because that decision was once made for us at a particular point. I can't ask why I got fired because when I got the job, I didn't ask why I was chosen.
“When you appreciate getting a job without questioning it, the same principle must be applied when you lose the job. In life, somebody must make a decision. When decisions are made against you, you must keep your chin up and move on with your life.
“In football, as a coach, you know that one day you could lose your job; that's why you have to do the best you can whenever you get the opportunity.”
He said he was thankful to the club.
“I have so much gratitude for the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters. They supported me during serious trying times when I even thought about leaving the club. I've had so much support from the president of the club, the chair, the board, and everyone in the club, including the staff.
“Sundowns has been very good to me; I would never want to say anything unbecoming about the club because it has changed my life. Working in a club like Sundowns for almost 12 years is no joke. The contribution they have made to my life is immense.
“I'm thankful to all the supporters and everybody at Sundowns because they've been warm to me. I found a lot of love in a province that I'm not from.”
