Soccer

Sandile Mthethwa leaves Pirates, Katlego Otladisa joins Sekhukhune on loan

13 December 2024 - 19:41
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Defender Sandile Mthethwa has left Orlando Pirates to seek greener pastures.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of defender Sandile Mthethwa and that attacker Katlego Otladisa is moving to Sekhukhune United on loan for the remainder of the season. 

The Buccaneers, who are in Abidjan for their Champions League group stages clash against Stade d'Abidjan at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on Saturday (6pm), said Mthethwa, 27, could not be guaranteed game time by coach Jose Riveiro.

“Both parties have agreed for the amicable separation to allow him to move to a club of his choice. At 27 years old Mthethwa is entering his prime and while the technical team wanted him to stay, the guarantee of regular football was not possible,” the club said in a statement.

Mthethwa joined Pirates in 2016 after he was spotted at a youth tournament in KwaZulu-Natal together with Thobela Sikhakhane and Brian Hlongwa. 

He went on to captain the first Project X Tour to the UK and later led the MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad before being promoted to the first team where he went on to feature in more than 20 official matches for the club. 

Meanwhile, Pirates have reached an agreement with Sekhukhune United for the services of Otladisa, 28. 

