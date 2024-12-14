Late Jota goal salvages draw for Liverpool against Fulham

Liverpool's Diogo Jota bagged a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a breathless 2-2 Premier League draw for the 10-man Reds at Anfield on Saturday, with Arne Slot's men twice roaring back from a goal down.

Liverpool remained top of the table on 36 points and with a game in hand after the postponement of last weekend's match at Everton.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham on the scoresheet in the 11th minute with an acrobatic volley from Antonee Robinson's cross which took a bounce off Andy Robertson's thigh and went past goalkeeper Alisson.