Pirates earn a vital draw away in Ivory Coast

Orlando Pirates remained on course to make the last 8 of this season's Caf Champions League after holding Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan last night.

In three Group C matches, Pirates have managed one win and two draws to have five points on top of the group, one point ahead of 12-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt who will play their third game against Algerian club CR Belouizdad.

After taking a 1-0 lead to the break, courtesy of Evidence Makgopa's penalty, Pirates brought Stade back into the game when they allowed Ousmane Meite a free header in the 54th minute.

Up until Meite's equalizer Pirates had controlled this match and should have gone to the interval with a healthy lead had they taken their chances.

Makhehlene Makhaula, Relebohile Mofokeng, Deon Hotto and Mohau Nkota, all had chances to put Pirates ahead before Makgopa scored.

Makgopa was given a chance to open his account in the group stages after Mofokeng, a constant threat to Stade, was fouled by Kouakou Mansou in the area. Makgopa gave Drissa Bamba no chance with his strike going down the middle of the poles.

To their credit, Pirates didn't stop probing for the winner after allowing Stade to level matters. Makgopa should have doubled his tally four minutes after the Bucs conceded but shot straight to Bamba when he had enough time to pick a spot.