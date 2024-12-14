Pirates earn a vital draw away in Ivory Coast
Orlando Pirates remained on course to make the last 8 of this season's Caf Champions League after holding Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan last night.
In three Group C matches, Pirates have managed one win and two draws to have five points on top of the group, one point ahead of 12-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt who will play their third game against Algerian club CR Belouizdad.
After taking a 1-0 lead to the break, courtesy of Evidence Makgopa's penalty, Pirates brought Stade back into the game when they allowed Ousmane Meite a free header in the 54th minute.
Up until Meite's equalizer Pirates had controlled this match and should have gone to the interval with a healthy lead had they taken their chances.
Makhehlene Makhaula, Relebohile Mofokeng, Deon Hotto and Mohau Nkota, all had chances to put Pirates ahead before Makgopa scored.
Makgopa was given a chance to open his account in the group stages after Mofokeng, a constant threat to Stade, was fouled by Kouakou Mansou in the area. Makgopa gave Drissa Bamba no chance with his strike going down the middle of the poles.
To their credit, Pirates didn't stop probing for the winner after allowing Stade to level matters. Makgopa should have doubled his tally four minutes after the Bucs conceded but shot straight to Bamba when he had enough time to pick a spot.
Sipho Chaine, the Pirates goalkeeper, did well to tip over a dangerous free kick right at the death when Stade were pushing for the winner. Other than that, the Pirates gloveman had a quiet day as his team were in control of the match.
With two home matches remaining against Belouizdad, a team Pirates beat 2-1 away, and Stade in January, Jose Riveiro's side have destiny in their hands in terms of making the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since they were losing finalists to Ahly in 2013.
The experience gained in their 0-0 draw against Ahly at home last week was evident in the Bucs play as they bossed everything in their encounter against Stade - the team at the bottom of the group after registering their first point with this draw against Pirates.
Pirates will welcome Stade on January 3 in Orlando, host Belouizdad on January 10 before wrapping up their group matches with a trip to Cairo to face Ahly on January 17.
Having made this incredible start, Riveiro will be fully aware of what the Bucs need to do to make sure they don't lose ground in the second round of the group phase. Pirates won this competition in 1996 with Jerry Skhosana scoring a winner against Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast. The teams had played a 2-2 draw in SA before Skhosana break the deadlock in the 73rd minute.