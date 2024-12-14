Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso has an idea who will start against Raja Casablanca

14 December 2024 - 08:39
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Raja Casablanca.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he has a good idea who is going to start in their Champions League group stages clash against Raja Casablanca at Loftus on Sunday. 

By Friday, Cardoso had only worked with his new players for two days but he knows them well as he was in charge of Tunisian giants Esperance when they dumped the Brazilians out of the tournament in the semifinal stage last season. 

The likes of Iqraam Rayners, Arthur Sales, Kegan Johannes, Kobamelo Kodisang, Asekho Tiwani, Malibongwe Khoza and Kutlwano Lethlaku have emerged recently but he knows most of the players in the squad.

“Obviously I know the Sundowns players, but I have had time to study them even more and I have an idea of the team that will start the game [against Raja Casablanca]. I also know that we have solutions that can help the team,” he said as they continued their preparations at Chloorkop. 

Unfortunately Cardoso will not have the services of influential captain Themba Zwane who is a long-term injury casualty, but he is confident of those who are available for selection. 

“Unfortunately we have a few players that are out injured and they cannot contribute to the team but at the same time we have a strong group of players. When someone falls, there is always someone strong who gets up. 

“We also have the attitude that we need during the game so that we can play the football that we want. We want to impose ourselves and the team that wants to impose itself must be the one that wants to have control of the ball.” 

Asked what type of football Sundowns supporters must expect, Cardoso said he wants his team to be have control of the ball, be offensive and aggressive. 

“We don’t want to just kick the ball around because that’s what we do before we start training sessions where players have some fun. We want to quickly move the ball up the pitch to find spaces that will allow us to be offensive and aggressive. 

“Depending on the opposition and the way they play, sometimes it takes long and sometimes it may be quicker but let’s hope we can be quicker to find spaces. If we can’t find the spaces, we have to be patient by controlling the ball. 

“We must also have the organisation to control games even if we don’t have the ball, that is what we want from our team. Also not to stress without the ball or when we have the ball. These games comes from detail and we have to be detailed in our preparations.” 

