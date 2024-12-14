Wasteful Arsenal held to 0-0 home draw by Everton, while Murphy nets double as Newcastle thrash Leicester 4-0

Arsenal spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a defensively resilient Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts dominated possession but lacked their typical intensity and were often left frustrated by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who made a string of fine saves, while Everton barely troubled David Raya at the other end.

Arsenal continued to control the game after the break, but became frustrated as time wore on and were unable to convert their dominance into three points.

Mikel Arteta's side remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday. Everton are 15th with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy netted a goal in each half as his side hammered Leicester City 4-0 in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday when the visiting Foxes suffered a defensive collapse early in the second half.

Newcastle dominated throughout, keeping Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen busy in the first half, and it took a well-worked set piece for the home side to go ahead, with Aaron Gordon teeing up Murphy from a short corner for the latter to drill home from the edge of the box.

Hermansen was replaced in goal by Danny Ward at the break, prompting Leicester's resistance to crumble as Bruno Guimares and Alexander Isak both scored with close-range headers before Murphy grabbed his second goal of the afternoon to make it 4-0 on the hour mark.

Newcastle continued to attack but had to be content with a 4-0 win that lifts them to 11th place in the table on 23 points, while Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester are 16th on 14 points.