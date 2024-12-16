City's Guardiola shoulders the blame after shock collapse against United

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola pointed the finger squarely at himself after his team's calamitous run of results continued when their late collapse resulted in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City were ahead until the 88th minute whey they conceded a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes and were then hit with a sucker punch two minutes later when Amad Diallo scored.

"I don't have a defence. I'm the boss, I'm the manager and I'm not good enough," Guardiola said.

"I have to find a solution and I don't find a solution. It is as simple as that. I am not doing well, that is the truth."

City have one victory from their last 11 games in all competitions in what has turned into a full-fledged crisis for the champions and has everyone from players to pundits shocked.

"Today in the last minute we played like under-15s," said City midfielder Ruben Dias.

Former United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: "This just does not happen to Manchester City, it does not happen to Pep Guardiola.