Raja coach Ricardo Sá Pinto calls for VAR after ‘clear’ goal disallowed against Sundowns
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Raja Casablanca coach Ricardo Sá Pinto has called for the introduction of VAR at the group stages of the Champions League after they were denied what looked like a legitimate goal during the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus.
Late in the second half, Raja had the ball in the back of the net from the effort of substitute Bougrine Sabir but the near side assistant waved his flag for offside, much to the disapproval of furious Raja players.
TV replays showed Sabir was in an on-side position when the ball was played into the box and the discussion point is whether Raja players, who were in an offside position, interfered with play or not.
There was also an incident in the first half where Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau went down in the box after a tussle with Abdelkarim Baadi but Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho saw nothing wrong.
“It was a clear goal because the player who was in an offside position did not interfere with play. Sabir was two metres behind the ball and he scored a legal goal,” said Sá Pinto adding Caf must introduce VAR.
“People will have different opinions about it but what I saw is that the goal of Sabir was clear. Unfortunately we don’t have VAR but in my opinion it was a goal to take the score to 1-1.
“What I want, and it is not for me only but for everybody, is everybody at this level of the game deserves the truth of the game. At this level you need to have VAR and not only from the quarterfinal stage but in all the matches. It is important for everybody and we need to be serious.”
Raja are in danger of missing out on the knockout stages as they sit at the foot of group B with only one point from three matches and this result has also put the job of Sá Pinto in jeopardy.
After the match, a group of Raja supporters attacked the bus of the players outside Loftus calling for players to show more determination and for Sá Pinto to resign immediately.
