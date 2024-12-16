Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams wins big at Caf Awards with two gongs

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams stole the show at the Caf Awards as he was named the men’s interclub player and goalkeeper of the year during a glittering ceremony at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.

Williams walked away with the men’s interclub player of the year and goalkeeper of the year awards but lost out in the category of player of the year that went to Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Italian side Atalanta.

Barbra Banda of Zambia was named the women's player of the year.

Williams, who helped Sundowns to beat Raja Casablanca 1-0 in the Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Sunday, beat stiff competition to walk away with the two gongs.

For the men’s interclub player award, Williams beat Ahmed Zizo of Zamalek and Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly and for goalkeeper of the year category he was chosen ahead of Andre Onana of Cameroon and Yahia Fofana of Ivory Coast.