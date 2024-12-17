AmaZulu strengthen their squad with Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu
AmaZulu have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Sandile Mthethwa and vastly experienced midfielder Bongani Zungu.
Mthethwa and Zungu, who last played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively, join Usuthu on permanent deals and are welcome additions for co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi.
Mthethwa, 27, who hails from Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, said he is determined to make an impression for Usuthu.
“I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” Mthethwa told the club's website.
“I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch.
🫱🏾🫲🏿🟢⚪️ Please join us in welcoming Sandile Mthethwa to our team! We are excited to have uNyambose on board and look forward to his positive impact on our club.#ThatsPower #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/Wjx25Bsqkq— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 17, 2024
“This club is close to my heart because it’s just two hours away from my hometown of Empangeni, so I feel at home already. I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I promise to give my all for this badge,” said Mthethwa.
Experienced midfielder Zungu said will help younger players and he is excited to work with Zwane and Vilakazi.
“My personal goal is to help the team climb as high as possible on the log table, assist the younger players and bring my experience to the squad,” said Zungu.
Zungu added that his ambition is to try to win a trophy for the club.
“Everywhere I’ve played, I’ve managed to win trophies, and I want to bring that same winning mentality here. I know what it takes to win, and that’s my aim. I’m also thrilled to be coached by Arthur Zwane and Vusi Vilakazi.
“I’ve watched AmaZulu’s games, and the team plays the modern game. My understanding of the game will help the team, but I know I have to work hard to earn my place.”