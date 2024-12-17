AmaZulu strengthen their squad with Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu

AmaZulu have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Sandile Mthethwa and vastly experienced midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Mthethwa and Zungu, who last played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively, join Usuthu on permanent deals and are welcome additions for co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi.

Mthethwa, 27, who hails from Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, said he is determined to make an impression for Usuthu.

“I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” Mthethwa told the club's website.

“I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch.