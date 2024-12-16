On Saturday, against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership, Jali played 83 minutes, his second-highest time on the field in eight matches.
His highest was 90 minutes against Golden Arrows in the league.
“You can see he is getting fitter and fitter,” Kopo said.
“He can play 70-plus minutes comfortably.
“The only reason we changed him in the Cape Town City game was we wanted fresh legs and a change in formation.
“If it wasn’t for that he would have played a full game,” Kopo said.
The midfielder’s experience and leadership have fostered a sense of unity and purpose in the Chilli Boys squad, a welcome change for a club often associated with instability and internal strife.
Kopo feels he will play a vital role in their next game against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 29.
Andile Jali close to fully fit for Chippa — coach Kwanele Kopo
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United head coach Kwanele Kopo is impressed with the progress veteran midfielder Andile Jali has made in getting back to full fitness.
The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner who has played for Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and KV Oostende in Belgium, has struggled with fitness issues.
There have been questions regarding his fitness based on social media images after he joined Chippa United this season, having parted ways with Moroka Swallows, and after 10 months on the sidelines.
Kopo said at one stage Jali was 50% to 60% fit.
After having played 562 minutes in the league and cup competitions, Kopo said it was time for Jali to get back to 100% fitness.
After their 1-0 defeat to City at Buffalo City Stadium, Chippa will be determined to get three points against Amakhosi, who have only chalked up three wins in the league and are struggling with form.
“There are no easy games in the league and Chiefs are going to come with a similar mentality to what Cape Town City had.
“They are off some defeats and they are a big club, they are behind us on the log, something that has not happened in many years, so it’s going to be a tough game,” he said.
“We are already talking about it with the chair and other guys and saying about possible approaches.
“Are Chiefs beatable? I think yes, they are. Anybody in the league is and it has been shown.
“We have to review the Cape Town City game and analyse Chiefs properly to see if we need to change anything.
“Maybe we need a different approach as we are playing in Durban. It is a different pitch.
“Chippa always does well in Durban and with the big teams and we don’t dispute that, but what we want as the management is to win the so-called small games as well.
“In the previous seasons, Chippa would do well against Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and they don’t do so well against the other teams in the league.
“We need to change that. We need to beat our closest competitors, that is the mentality we have instilled in the guys.
“Sometimes you will beat Chiefs, Pirates, but you will still be fighting relegation.
“So we need to play well and get a result against Chiefs but it is more important for us to get results against everyone in the league.”
