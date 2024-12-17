“For me it has always been about hard work, focus and belief and support from the technical team,” he said when asked about how he has acclimatised so quickly to life at the club.
Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners on how he quickly settled down at Chloorkop
There may have been doubting Thomases when he left Stellenbosch to join Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the season, but Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners has hit the ground running at Chloorkop.
He was one of the high-profile signings with Arthur Sales, Kobamelo Kodisang and Kegan Johannes as the Brazilians bolstered their squad for another assault at the Betway Premiership and Champions League.
With a return of 11 goals after 14 games in all competitions in less than five months, Rayners has justified why the Brazilians pulled out all the stops to recruit him from Stellies.
He provides a different dimension to the Sundowns attack and credits his blistering start to the good environment he found at the club.
“For me it has always been about hard work, focus and belief and support from the technical team,” he said when asked about how he has acclimatised so quickly to life at the club.
“The other thing is that players here know me well, so, it was easy for me to come here at Chloorkop and fit in. Also the environment is good and I am happy to be here.”
Rayners continued his rich vein of scoring form at the weekend when his solitary goal helped the Brazilians to a 1-0 win over Raja Casablanca in their third match of the Champions League group stages.
He will again be crucial for coach Miguel Cardoso when they return to league action against Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday where they will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the standings.
