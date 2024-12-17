Vinicius Jr named Fifa player of the year for 2024, Bonmati takes women's award again

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was named Fifa men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday, with Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's award for the second year in a row.

Vinicius scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to help Real Madrid clinch the La Liga and Champions League double, and he also netted in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazilian won the award ahead of Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri and his teammate at Real, England's Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old, who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Rodri in October, was in Doha to collect the award, with Real in Qatar for Wednesday's Fifa Intercontinental Cup final against Mexico's Pachuca.

"It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of Sao Goncalo and now I'm here," Vinicius said.