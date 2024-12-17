Soccer

‘Your dreams are valid,’ says Ronwen Williams after scooping two awards at Caf ceremony

17 December 2024 - 08:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Ronwen Williams was was named the men’s interclub player and goalkeeper of the year during a glittering Caf Awards ceremony at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Image: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is hoping his feat of being named the men’s interclub player and goalkeeper of the year at the Caf Awards will inspire millions of young South Africans. 

Williams was one of the biggest winners at the glittering ceremony held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday night. 

He lost out in the main category of player of the year that went to Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Italian side Atalanta while Barbra Banda of Zambia was named the women's player of the year. 

Williams, who helped Sundowns beat Raja Casablanca 1-0 in the Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Sunday, beat stiff competition to walk away with the two awards. 

For the men’s interclub player award he was chosen ahead of Ahmed Zizo of Zamalek and Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly and for goalkeeper of the year category he was chosen ahead of Andre Onana of Cameroon and Manchester United and Yahia Fofana of Ivory Coast. 

“I know this win will inspire millions of South Africans to believe in themselves, push boundaries and never forget your dreams are valid. This is a wonderful moment for me, thanks to Caf for the recognition and I will forever be grateful to you,” he said. 

“I thank my support staff, family [parents, brother and sister, my partner and my children] for being there for me throughout my career. I could not have done this alone. Thanks to all the players, coaches and technical staff that have been with me throughout my career. 

“I dedicate this award [to] all the goalkeeper coaches I have worked with throughout my career since I was a little boy.” 

Williams also dedicated his award to former and current goalkeeper coaches. 

“I thank Maurice Camelio, Grant Johnson, Deshi Bhaktawer, Andre Arendse, William Shongwe, Lucky Shiburi, Lee Baxter, Wendell Robinson and the legend Kenney Mweene.  

“I am forever indebted to you and thank you for moulding me into the goalkeeper I am today,” he concluded. 

