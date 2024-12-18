Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he will launch a forensic investigation into the financial affairs of the South African Football Association (Safa).

Last week, McKenzie bailed out cash-strapped Safa with a R5m advance on its 2025 grant so the organisation can pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana bonuses and staff salaries.

“We are going to have a forensic investigation and I don’t think Fifa will be angry because we must find out what is really happening there,” McKenzie said when he announced Bakang Lehoko (chair), Anton Roux, Rendani Ramovha, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli and Mlimandlela Ndamase as members of the Formula One bid steering committee in Kyalami on Wednesday.

“Why is it that rugby and cricket players don’t struggle for their money? I am investigating them now,” said McKenzie, adding it was embarrassing that players were not being paid for the work they have done.