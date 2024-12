Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs

“Safa is doing a great injustice to our football for not paying the players who have qualified for tournaments. People must be paid for work done and that is not happening. Second, what does it say about our country if you can’t pay people?

“People who didn’t qualify for Afcon paid their players but we qualified and our players and coaches have not been paid. Banyana Banyana have not been paid and we have a great coach in Hugo Broos. If he is not getting paid and somebody offers him a job, he will leave. Now we must lose all these people because of the incompetence of Safa.

“Safa doesn’t understand what I have done now [advancing them the R5m], I didn't just give them money. It was earmarked for them already, this R5m they were going to get anyway in April.”

McKenzie said he wants to know why Safa ended up financial problems.

“I said to them, I need a report back after December 18, after your board meeting, and I hear they have postponed. I said I still need a report on the state of the finances.

“I need to collate all that information and then deal with the issue accordingly.