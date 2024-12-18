Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs
'Why is it that rugby and cricket players don’t struggle for their money?'
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he will launch a forensic investigation into the financial affairs of the South African Football Association (Safa).
Last week, McKenzie bailed out cash-strapped Safa with a R5m advance on its 2025 grant so the organisation can pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana bonuses and staff salaries.
“We are going to have a forensic investigation and I don’t think Fifa will be angry because we must find out what is really happening there,” McKenzie said when he announced Bakang Lehoko (chair), Anton Roux, Rendani Ramovha, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli and Mlimandlela Ndamase as members of the Formula One bid steering committee in Kyalami on Wednesday.
“Why is it that rugby and cricket players don’t struggle for their money? I am investigating them now,” said McKenzie, adding it was embarrassing that players were not being paid for the work they have done.
“Safa is doing a great injustice to our football for not paying the players who have qualified for tournaments. People must be paid for work done and that is not happening. Second, what does it say about our country if you can’t pay people?
“People who didn’t qualify for Afcon paid their players but we qualified and our players and coaches have not been paid. Banyana Banyana have not been paid and we have a great coach in Hugo Broos. If he is not getting paid and somebody offers him a job, he will leave. Now we must lose all these people because of the incompetence of Safa.
“Safa doesn’t understand what I have done now [advancing them the R5m], I didn't just give them money. It was earmarked for them already, this R5m they were going to get anyway in April.”
McKenzie said he wants to know why Safa ended up financial problems.
“I said to them, I need a report back after December 18, after your board meeting, and I hear they have postponed. I said I still need a report on the state of the finances.
“I need to collate all that information and then deal with the issue accordingly.
“But at the same time, I need to be careful because I can’t remove Danny [Jordaan] because he is not in my hands. That will be interference and then we will be getting banned by Fifa and people will be saying we have been banned because of you.
“I must have a cool head, deal with what gave me a way on with Safa when they asked me for money. Once I sign off public’s money for you, I have a right to say something.
“So if Fifa asks me, I will say I am talking about money I gave them. CSA have R800m in the bank, how come Safa can’t pay R4.9m, it is not right. If I could fire them, I would but I don’t have the power, to be honest with you.”