Sundowns go three points clear of Pirates after a hard-fought win over Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns looked impressive as they entrenched themselves on top of the Betway Premiership with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians were playing their first domestic match under new Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso who also started his tenure with a 1-0 win in the Caf Champions League group match against Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Pretoria on Sunday.

Despite making six changes to the team that beat Raja, Sundowns were strong and dominated Stellies hosts before they opened the scoring through their former striker in Iqraam Rayners.

By the time Rayners scored his 5th league goal of the season in the 17th minute, he had already tested Sage Stephens four minutes earlier.

Rayners took his chance well, rounding off Stephens and placing the ball into the net from an acute angle after receiving an incredible assist from Kabomelo Kodisang.