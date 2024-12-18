It also moved them from 13th place to 10th with 11 points.
Victory over Chippa eases pressure on Eric Tinkler’s job at Cape Town City
Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler hopes their 1-0 victory over Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium at the weekend will have broken the shackles of bad luck that have seen the club linger outside the top 10 in the early stages of the Betway Premiership.
There was a pure definition of “breathing a sigh of relief” on Tinkler’s face after the final whistle blew.
Tinkler has been under the cosh with results not coming.
The Chippa game was a must-win for him to change the team’s fortunes around or run the risk of being shown the door.
Club chair John Comitis’ ambition is to finish in the top four and win at least a trophy. City have been far from that standard.
A late goal from Kayden Francis, who was signed from Chippa a few months ago, handed the Citizens only their third victory in nine games in the league and also broke the string of bad results they have endured away from home.
It also moved them from 13th place to 10th with 11 points.
“I don’t want to talk about the performance, I want to talk about the result because that was the prime objective — to get a result because of our league position,” Tinkler said.
“I want to focus on the character the players showed. They needed to fight from the first minute to the 95th minute and that was the importance of the result.
“They didn’t give up, they kept going and kept fighting and they got rewarded for that effort, so I think that was what was important: to make sure we collect maximum points so we can move on.
“What people don’t recognise is every season we sort of start afresh with new personnel coming into the team.
“In the Chippa game, for example, I started six new players. When I say new players, I mean it’s their first season at Cape Town City.
“Every season that tends to happen. This season we signed 10 new players; last season it was six or seven, the season before that it was five or six players.
“These players don’t just settle immediately after six weeks of preseason; it sometimes takes a little longer.
“If you look at our track record you will see we struggle in the beginning.
“But once we all have the same identity and an understanding of each other and the game model, we tend to climb the table and we tend to finish strong.
“As a coach, I work hard to try to avoid having slow starts into the league but it’s not easy at times as we also have players we promote and give opportunity, because that is what we believe in as a club and we set our [bar] high and that puts pressure on me,” he said.
City will square off against AmaZulu in their last game of the year at Cape Town Stadium on December 29.
A win there, their first home game in a month, will secure a top-eight finish heading into 2025.
“We have had a tough run, to be brutally honest. All our games lately have been away.
“We finish the year with AmaZulu and that will be our first home game in more than a month.
“I want to make sure we get a positive result in that game because two wins in this league, you find yourself in a different predicament,” he said.
