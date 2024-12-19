Soccer

Arsenal's hat-trick hero Jesus set for another battle with Palace on Saturday

19 December 2024 - 08:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring Arsenal's first goal in their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring Arsenal's first goal in their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium.
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus expects “another war” with Crystal Palace at the weekend after the Arsenal forward led the charge with a second-half hat-trick in a 3-2 comeback win to reach the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Arsenal, third in the table, will look to pick up their first Premier League win in three matches when they visit 15th-placed Palace on Saturday.

Palace are unbeaten in their past five league games.

“They have a lot of qualities up front, down the middle, at the back, so we have to compete,” Jesus told Arsenal's official website.

Rashford says he's ready for a new challenge amid Man United exit rumours

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ready for a new challenge, he told football writer Henry Winter on Tuesday, as he continues to be linked ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We know it’s not easy, like today [Wednesday], they have quality players, a strong team, that’ll be another war and we’ll have to try to win the game.”

The Brazil international, who is yet to score a Premier League goal this season, said walking out with his daughter gave him strength.

He dedicated the hat-trick to the baby he announced his partner was expecting the day before the match.

“I had pressure on my shoulders to score today [Wednesday] and then I walked on to the pitch with my daughter as well, so she gave me power, a smile, everything,” the 27-year-old added.

MORE:

Vinicius Jr named Fifa player of the year for 2024, Bonmati takes women's award again

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was named Fifa men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday, with Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana ...
Sport
1 day ago

City's Guardiola shoulders the blame after shock collapse against United

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola pointed the finger squarely at himself after his team's calamitous run of results continued when their late ...
Sport
3 days ago

Diallo snatches derby win for Man Utd at Man City

Manchester United poured on the misery for flagging Premier League champions Manchester City as late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs Soccer
  2. Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams wins big at Caf Awards with two gongs Soccer
  3. Victory over Chippa eases pressure on Eric Tinkler’s job at Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Sundowns go three points clear of Pirates after a hard-fought win over Stellies Soccer
  5. Nohamba's form loss partly explained Rugby

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...