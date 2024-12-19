Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti delighted to become Real Madrid's most successful manager

19 December 2024 - 09:23 By Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophy after they beat CF Pachuca of Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Image: Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup triumph marked a remarkable milestone for Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday as the Italian became the manager with the most titles in the club's history with a total of 15 trophies.

After his side breezed past Pachuca 3-0 in a largely one-sided contest at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Ancelotti surpassed the late Miguel Munoz, whom he equalled in August by winning the European Super Cup against Atalanta.

“There are so many of them [titles]! I'm delighted, really happy, it's a success story,” said a smiling Ancelotti.

“Today [Wednesday] I liked the attitude from the players. Up front, they made the difference, Vinicius Jr had a great game. Offensively we did well.

“We have a lot of quality. Kylian [Mbappe] had a good game, Rodrygo scored the second. We are happy because we won a title far from home and in the middle of a busy season.”

The 65-year-old Ancelotti has one of the most decorated CVs in world football.

When he was lured back to Madrid for a second spell three years ago, after the departure of club great Zinedine Zidane, he knew his only mission was to increase Real's trophy haul and he has not disappointed.

He became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — and has guided Real Madrid to two Champions League and LaLiga doubles in three seasons.

Ancelotti's Real Madrid silverware shows three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two Spanish League titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and, now, one Intercontinental Cup title.

