‘It’s more about the players’: Riveiro wants all-star team to give a show against Magesi in Black Label Cup
Keeper Sipho Chaine leads the team made up of players from the PSL and the DStv Diski Challenge
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has been chosen to captain the all-star team to play against Magesi FC in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.
Chaine leads the team made up of PSL players Asekho Tiwani, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng and Samkelo Zwane, who have been mixed with Aiden McCarthy, Jabulani Mokone, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gomolemo Kekana, Vincent Mokoena and Naledi Hlongwane from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
Riveiro said having players like Chaine and Mofokeng would help him because they understand how he operates and they’d be able to share the message with other players on the field.
The Spaniard will also have fan favourite and midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi and attacker Tshegofatso Mabaso on the bench. “I have some of our players involved in this match and they can help to express what we want to do on the field in this short space of time,” said Riveiro.
“This is because they are used to working with me at Pirates and they know what I am looking for. I’m happy to have them around, and they will play an important role on Saturday.”
Riveiro is known for giving youngsters an opportunity and is excited to work with the likes of McCarthy, Mokone, Mbokazi, Kekana, Mokoena and Hlongwane. He advised them to enjoy the occasion and give a good show to the supporters. “It is difficult and easy at the same time [to have players from different teams]. We’re are approaching this game by giving its importance to the players and not the coach,” he said.
“The platform on Saturday is for them [younger players] to show what they can be in the near future. I’m not thinking about anything else at the moment, to help them during the game. They must understand what’s going on because we will be trying to win the match. It is more about the players than me.”