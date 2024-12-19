‘It’s more about the players’: Riveiro wants all-star team to give a show against Magesi in Black Label Cup

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has been chosen to captain the all-star team to play against Magesi FC in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.

Chaine leads the team made up of PSL players Asekho Tiwani, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng and Samkelo Zwane, who have been mixed with Aiden McCarthy, Jabulani Mokone, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gomolemo Kekana, Vincent Mokoena and Naledi Hlongwane from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

Riveiro said having players like Chaine and Mofokeng would help him because they understand how he operates and they’d be able to share the message with other players on the field.

The Spaniard will also have fan favourite and midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi and attacker Tshegofatso Mabaso on the bench. “I have some of our players involved in this match and they can help to express what we want to do on the field in this short space of time,” said Riveiro.