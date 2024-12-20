“I am looking forward to this match. It is a special match for me because I played for Barcelona and I have friends at the club,” Lenglet said during an online interview with international media.
“I am glad because I know my ex-teammates well and that can help. I spent a lot of time with Barcelona players, there is going to be a lot happening on the day.
“There will be feelings involved and sometimes that can help, but I am in a good space individually at the moment because I am playing regularly and the team is doing well.
“The club has trusted me since day one. I had to work hard to understand how they work. I give 100% in each match to help the team.”
Lenglet said he is happy to work with experienced coach Diego Simeone.
French star Clément Lenglet to keep emotions in check when Atlético take on Barcelona
Image: Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images
French central defender Clément Lenglet will keep emotions in check when Atlético Madrid visit FC Barcelona in their hugely anticipated top-of-the-table La Liga clash at the Estadi Olímpic on Saturday.
Lenglet, who is on loan from Barca, said there will be a lot of things happening when he comes up against the players he knows well but his main focus will be to help Atlético get the three points.
Barcelona did not include the so-called “fear clause” in Lenglet's loan deal and this means he will line-up against is parent club.
The two teams go into this match level on points at the top but with Barca having played a match less. Momentum is with Atlético who are on a run of 11 victories in all competitions which is the best run of any side in Europe's top five leagues.
Amorim praises United's fightback in Spurs League Cup loss
“I am looking forward to this match. It is a special match for me because I played for Barcelona and I have friends at the club,” Lenglet said during an online interview with international media.
“I am glad because I know my ex-teammates well and that can help. I spent a lot of time with Barcelona players, there is going to be a lot happening on the day.
“There will be feelings involved and sometimes that can help, but I am in a good space individually at the moment because I am playing regularly and the team is doing well.
“The club has trusted me since day one. I had to work hard to understand how they work. I give 100% in each match to help the team.”
Lenglet said he is happy to work with experienced coach Diego Simeone.
Arsenal's hat-trick hero Jesus set for another battle with Palace on Saturday
“‘El Cholo’, as Simeone is known, is someone who has passion and love for Atlético Madrid. He is someone who’s got a lot of tools to find the right time to get as much as possible out of his players.
“There are a lot of tactics and planning involved. He also has a lot of resources to choose players who will deliver for the team. He has been coaching the team for many years, which is almost impossible nowadays in football because results are always the most important thing.
“He is good for the club and he is good for me because I am learning a lot from him and he makes this team competitive. He has a unique style that makes him one of the best coaches in the world.”
MORE:
Vinicius Jr named Fifa player of the year for 2024, Bonmati takes women's award again
City's Guardiola shoulders the blame after shock collapse against United
Man Utd players need more time to learn Amorim’s system, Hojlund says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos