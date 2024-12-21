Best is yet to come, says Arteta as he marks five years at Arsenal

Five years to the day since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager, the Spaniard said on Friday that the best is yet to come as he aims for more silverware to complement his rebuilding efforts at the North London club.

Arteta took over a fractured club that was drifting away from the Premier League's elite and won the FA Cup in his first season before eventually establishing their return to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Arsenal have not won the league since the 2003-04 season but Arteta also transformed the side into title contenders that came close in the last two campaigns, finishing second twice and narrowly missing out to champions Manchester City.

"I'm grateful to be in the position I am in. I have a lot to learn and improve. The best is yet to come," Arteta told reporters.

"What we want is the big trophies, without losing the rest of the things we have built. That's very important.