Soccer

Duran, Rogers score as Villa hand shell-shocked City another loss

21 December 2024 - 16:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa is challenged by Savinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Villa Park on December 21, 2024 in Birmingham, England.
Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa is challenged by Savinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Villa Park on December 21, 2024 in Birmingham, England.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa inflicted more misery on Manchester City on Saturday, defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League with goals from Jhon Duran and former City forward Morgan Rogers.

Villa leapfrogged City into fifth place in the Premier League table, while Pep Guardiola's shell-shocked holders dropped provisionally to sixth — and could drop as low as ninth by the end of the weekend — with their ninth loss in 12 games across all competitions.

A rip-roaring start saw Villa almost score inside 20 seconds before Duran got the home side on the score sheet in the 16th minute when Youri Tielemans sent a sumptuous through ball to Rogers, whose unselfish pass found Duran free to fire home. Former Villa super-sub Duran started for the third successive league game, and has scored in all three.

Villa Park erupted again in the 65th minute when Rogers latched onto a pass from captain John McGinn and finished with a low hard shot, leaving Guardiola to shake his head in frustration.

Phil Foden pulled one back for City in injury time after a mistake by Villa's Lucas Digne.

READ MORE

Best is yet to come, says Arteta as he marks five years at Arsenal

Five years to the day since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager, the Spaniard said on Friday that the best is yet to come as he aims for more ...
Sport
11 hours ago

French star Clément Lenglet to keep emotions in check when Atlético take on Barcelona

French central defender Clément Lenglet will keep emotions in check when Atlético Madrid visit FC Barcelona in their hugely anticipated top-of-the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amorim praises United's fightback in Spurs League Cup loss

Manager Ruben Amorim took heart from Manchester United's fightback in Thursday's 4-3 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarterfinals.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs striker Du Preez opens up on relationship with cousin Van Rooyen of ... Soccer
  2. Nominees for SA Rugby awards revealed Rugby
  3. Carlo Ancelotti delighted to become Real Madrid's most successful manager Soccer
  4. Sundowns suspends coach Jerry Tshabalala amid allegations of improper conduct ... Soccer
  5. Young fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka receives ODI cap from Kagiso Rabada Cricket

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes