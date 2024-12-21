Soccer

Sundowns suspends coach Jerry Tshabalala amid allegations of improper conduct made by various women players

21 December 2024 - 14:48 By SPORT STAFF
Jerry Tshabalala during the Hollywoodbets Super League match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and TS Galaxy Queens at Lucas Moripe Stadium on December 6 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have launched an investigation into allegations of improper conduct made by various women players against the head coach of its ladies’ team, Jerry Tshabalala.

In a statement, Sundowns said Tshabalala had been placed on special leave while law firm Bowmans carries out the investigation.

“The board of Mamelodi Sundowns has been made aware of allegations of improper conduct that have been made by various women players against the coach of its ladies’ team, Jerry Tshabalala,” the club said.

“Mamelodi Sundowns views these allegations in a very serious light and has appointed a top law firm, Bowmans, to investigate these allegations and to report to the board as soon as possible.

“Sundowns has, in the interim, put coach Jerry Tshabalala on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is not done to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, but to ensure that the investigation can proceed expeditiously and protect the rights of all parties.

“In the event that the investigation establishes facts that warrant action, the board will immediately take such steps as are appropriate.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will in due course make announcements on the findings of the investigation and the action to be taken.”

Tshabalala has been in charge of the Masandawana Ladies since 2012 and has had a successful spell, winning two CAF Champions Leagues and dominating the Hollywoodbets Super League.

