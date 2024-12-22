Man United boss Amorim bears brunt of ugly 3-0 loss to Bournemouth

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim took responsibility for his team's undoing in a depressing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday that saw thousands of frustrated fans head to the exits well before the final whistle.

Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo scored to keep United 13th in the table, the first time they have been in the bottom half at Christmas in Premier League history.

"It is my responsibility to coach them," Amorim said.

"Of course we want to improve. In this moment, everything is so hard, a club like Manchester United to lose 3-0 at home, it's really tough for everybody.

"And of course the fans are really disappointed and tired. You can feel it in the stadium, and I understand that, but we have to face it."

Conceding from set pieces has become a theme of United's woeful season and the issue reared its head again on Sunday when Huijsen headed home from a corner kick in the 29th minute.