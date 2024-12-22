Soccer

Scintillating Liverpool rout Spurs 6-3 to extend lead at top

22 December 2024 - 21:00 By Sam Tobin
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-1 during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Image: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a dominant but chaotic 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday thanks to doubles from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Diaz met Trent Alexander-Arnold's beautiful cross with a diving header to open the scoring before Alexis Mac Allister nodded home from close range to double Liverpool's lead.

James Maddison pulled one back four minutes before half-time after Mac Allister was dispossessed in midfield by Dejan Kulusevski to give the hosts a route back into the contest.

But Dominik Szoboszlai scored in first half added time to restore the Reds' two-goal lead and give Spurs a mountain to climb.

Salah netted twice in seven second-half minutes, passing Liverpool great Billy Liddell on the club's all-time scoring list with his 14th and 15th league goals of the season, to make it 5-1 and send some Spurs fans heading to the exits.

"I’m happy and proud, I’ll just keep working hard," said Liverpool's now fourth most prolific scorer.

Dejan Kulusevski's volley was followed by Dominic Solanke's 83rd-minute goal to give Spurs hope of an unlikely comeback, before Diaz made it 6-3 two minutes later and finish a madcap contest that could have had even more goals.

"We were quite good up front but defensively we need to improve as a team," added Salah to Sky TV.

"It’s quite good the result, and hopefully we just keep going."

Liverpool are top with 39 points from 16 games, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.

Spurs remain 11th, with 23 points from 17 games.

The Reds constantly threatened in attack and Salah ought to have put them ahead inside three minutes when Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who made two costly errors in midweek, passed straight to him in the box, but Salah dragged his shot wide.

Salah then hit the bar after beating three defenders with some silky footwork, but the visitors deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute with Diaz heading home at full stretch.

A second looked an inevitability and it came in the 36th minute after Andy Robertson's cross to Szoboszlai bounced kindly for Mac Allister, who nodded past the onrushing Forster.

Mac Allister was at fault for Spurs' first goal, however, which came out of nowhere and ought to have given Spurs a platform to drag themselves back into it.

But Szoboszlai made it 3-1, running onto Salah's through ball and nutmegging Forster at the end of a sweeping move.

Salah got in on the act after the break, tapping home from close range in the 54th minute and then adding another shortly after when Szoboszlai laid it on a plate.

Liverpool showed no signs of sitting back, with Forster forced into a good save to deny Alexander-Arnold, before Kulusevski and then Solanke raised the prospect of a remarkable comeback.

But Diaz placed a clinical finish past Forster with five minutes of normal time remaining to end a breathless encounter, which fell two goals short of equalling a Premier League record.

