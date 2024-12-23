Soccer

Bongani Zungu says AmaZulu must be at their best to beat Sundowns

23 December 2024 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu says Usuthu will have to be at their best to beat Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu is urging his new teammates to want it more and be at their best when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. 

Zungu, who joined Usuthu last week after he spent time with the Brazilians, said he will share information with co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane on how to deal with Sundowns. 

A lot has changed at Chloorkop since Zungu was there, with coach Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi leaving the club and Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso taking charge. 

However, most of the key players including Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile are there and Zungu has information about them individually. 

“I know Sundowns very well and I have a lot of friends there. It is a club I played for over many years,” said Zungu, who is unlikely to play against Sundowns due to fitness issues as he has not played competitively for a long time. 

“AmaZulu have been doing well. I watched some of their games before I decided to join them and because of the style of football both teams play, it is going to be a fascinating game.  

“Both teams have similarities and they play what you can call modern football, so I am expecting a good game and from our [AmaZulu] perspective we have to apply ourselves well and want it more. 

“If you are hungry and want it more on the day, you can match Sundowns. It is going to be an emotional game for me but I trust the team and coaches. Everyone is calm and it will be a good game to watch for everyone.” 

Zungu’s fitness is not where it’s supposed to be but he is working hard. 

“It is one day at a time. I was doing sessions alone but it is different to when you are here with the team. I am working with physical trainers, nutritionists and dieticians to try and get me in the best shape.  

“I am here to be happy and enjoy my football again.” 

Pirates, who are in second spot with three points behind Sundowns but with a game in hand, are at home to Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium, where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat to Stellenbosch. 

