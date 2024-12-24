Pirates put eight past diabolical Marumo, Sundowns stay top with win over AmaZulu

On a dramatic day of Betway Premiership football on Christmas Eve, Tshegofatso Mabasa struck a half hat-trick and Thalente Mbatha a brace as Orlando Pirates thrashed diabolical out-of-sorts Marumo Gallants 8-1 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

At the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a late Iqraam Rayners goal helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Mabasa's hat-trick was accompanied by an own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni, other goals from Deano van Rooyen, a brace from Thalente Mbatha, and a late penalty from Boitumelo Radiopane in this match that was disrupted by persistent rain in the first half.

Pirates remain in second spot to stay within three points of Sundowns in what is turning out to be an early race for the pacesetters. Gallants, who have coach Dan Malesela on special leave, have dropped to fifth from the bottom and face a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Pirates opened the scoring inside the opening minute when they benefited from a defensive mistake that saw Hotto’s shot deflected off the body of Nthatheni into his net.

The goal inspired Pirates as they enjoyed most of the possession with attackers Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkotha and Hotto, from the right wings, in the forefront of their attacks.

Gallants weathered the storm, and they were rewarded after 23 minutes when Gabadinho Mhango took advantage of a mistake by Nkosinathi Sibisi who failed to clear the ball in the slippery box.

For the equaliser, Sibisi mistimed his sliding tackle and the ball fell in the path of Mhango who controlled the ball before he put it beyond Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Pirates could have increased their lead on two occasions shortly before the break. Still, Mofokeng first ballooned the ball over the crossbar and was soon denied by a stunning save by Gallants' goalkeeper Washington Arubi.