Gallants co-coach Govinder says 8-1 demolition by Pirates is not an embarrassment

Marumo Gallants co-coach Sundra Govinder says the 8-1 demolition by Orlando Pirates is not an embarrassment for the club.
Pirates secured the resounding victory through a hat-trick by Tshegofathso Mabasa, a brace from Thalente Mbatha, an own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni and one each from Deano van Rooyen and Boitumelo Radiopane.
The Buccaneers have equaled the biggest league victory in the PSL as they have matched the result when SuperSport United beat Zulu Royals 8-1 in 2004.
Pirates remain in second spot to stay within three points of Sundowns in what is turning out to be an early race for the pacesetters.
Gallants, who have coach Dan Malesela on special leave, have dropped to fifth from the bottom and face a mountain to climb to revive their campaign, and their immediate challenge is Sekhukhune United on Saturday.
“I wouldn’t call it an embarrassment. This is not the first time a team has lost by a big score,” said Govinder.
“If you look around the world in top leagues, you have seen teams such as PSG and Barcelona lose by a big score. For us it’s more about dealing with emotions and the psychological side of the players.
“What’s important for us is that we don’t make them feel as if this was their fight alone. We fought together and we will have to deal with their emotional side. We have another match on Saturday [against Sekhukhune United] and what is important is the build-up towards that one.
“It is mainly the psychological aspect but with regards to football I think there is something we can do in two days.”
Looking back at the match, Govinder said they accepted they lost to a better team.
“There are a lot of things we can speak of, but it boils down to the fact that Pirates wanted it more than us. Maybe the boys lapsed in concentration a bit. If you concede three goals in 30 minutes it is not easy to come back after that.
“Also conceding early in the second half will have a mental effect on the players and emotionally you could see players were in sixes and sevens. From our side as coaches, tactically we take responsibility because it didn’t work.”
Gallants co-coach Govinder says 8-1 demolition by Pirates is not an embarrassment
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Marumo Gallants co-coach Sundra Govinder says the 8-1 demolition by Orlando Pirates is not an embarrassment for the club.
Pirates secured the resounding victory through a hat-trick by Tshegofathso Mabasa, a brace from Thalente Mbatha, an own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni and one each from Deano van Rooyen and Boitumelo Radiopane.
The Buccaneers have equaled the biggest league victory in the PSL as they have matched the result when SuperSport United beat Zulu Royals 8-1 in 2004.
Pirates remain in second spot to stay within three points of Sundowns in what is turning out to be an early race for the pacesetters.
Gallants, who have coach Dan Malesela on special leave, have dropped to fifth from the bottom and face a mountain to climb to revive their campaign, and their immediate challenge is Sekhukhune United on Saturday.
“I wouldn’t call it an embarrassment. This is not the first time a team has lost by a big score,” said Govinder.
“If you look around the world in top leagues, you have seen teams such as PSG and Barcelona lose by a big score. For us it’s more about dealing with emotions and the psychological side of the players.
“What’s important for us is that we don’t make them feel as if this was their fight alone. We fought together and we will have to deal with their emotional side. We have another match on Saturday [against Sekhukhune United] and what is important is the build-up towards that one.
“It is mainly the psychological aspect but with regards to football I think there is something we can do in two days.”
Looking back at the match, Govinder said they accepted they lost to a better team.
“There are a lot of things we can speak of, but it boils down to the fact that Pirates wanted it more than us. Maybe the boys lapsed in concentration a bit. If you concede three goals in 30 minutes it is not easy to come back after that.
“Also conceding early in the second half will have a mental effect on the players and emotionally you could see players were in sixes and sevens. From our side as coaches, tactically we take responsibility because it didn’t work.”
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy 2025
Bongani Zungu says AmaZulu must be at their best to beat Sundowns
Pirates, Sundowns in tricky Christmas Eve league clashes against AmaZulu and Gallants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos