Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not concerned attacker Iqraam Rayners has almost single handedly influenced their last five league matches in all competitions.
Rayners, who tops the Betway Premiership scoring charts with six goals, has scored in the last five matches against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch, Raja Casablanca, FAR Rabat and Sekhukhune United.
It was Rayner's goals that helped Sundowns to 1-0 wins over AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and Raja and a 1-1 draw with Rabat, and he contributed one in the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune.
Against Sekhukhune, other scorers were Arthur Sales and an own goal by Tresor Yamba.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso happy with Iqraam Rayner’s rich scoring form
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not concerned attacker Iqraam Rayners has almost single handedly influenced their last five league matches in all competitions.
Rayners, who tops the Betway Premiership scoring charts with six goals, has scored in the last five matches against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch, Raja Casablanca, FAR Rabat and Sekhukhune United.
It was Rayner's goals that helped Sundowns to 1-0 wins over AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and Raja and a 1-1 draw with Rabat, and he contributed one in the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune.
Against Sekhukhune, other scorers were Arthur Sales and an own goal by Tresor Yamba.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy 2025
“I am not really worried [Rayners is scoring most of the goals for Sundowns]. I would be worried if we were not creating chances,” Cardoso said after the Bafana Bafana striker pounced from close range in the dying minutes to earn a hard fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.
Lucas Ribeiro has scored four goals in the league and Cardoso is confident other players are going to contribute goals on a consistent basis.
“We arrived in the box with many players and we had many goal situations. I believe we have more goals coming from different players, we have other players who can score goals.
“They will find their touch soon but it is important that Iqraam is scoring at the moment.”
The win over AmaZulu was characterised by off the ball incidents and Cardoso spoke about the importance of emotional maturity.
Sundowns suspends coach Jerry Tshabalala amid allegations of improper conduct made by various women players
“I believe when you play football, you have to manage your emotions. Emotions have to do with what is happening at every moment on the pitch and if you have the right emotions your behaviour will lead to right decisions and what you will get will be a bit better.
“In this match, my players were thinking we are going to lose or probably they thought we had lost the match. We speak a lot about this issue of emotions and that’s why sometimes I have to keep them calm and focused so we can go to our way of playing.”
Sundowns have won their three matches against Raja, Stellenbosch and AmaZulu since Cardoso took over, but he said the team is not where he wants it to be.
“Basically, the team is not where I would like it to be. Sometimes it is the question of managing the moment. We were more reactive and not proactive but the team will come up and that is the question of confidence.”
Chiefs striker Du Preez opens up on relationship with cousin Van Rooyen of Pirates
Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema says they are adapting to the style of coach Miguel Cardoso
Andile Jali close to fully fit for Chippa — coach Kwanele Kopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos