Soccer

Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

26 December 2024 - 19:00 By Clare Lovell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea battles for possession of the ball with Joachim Andersen of Fulham during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea battles for possession of the ball with Joachim Andersen of Fulham during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three point in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea's title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool who host Leicester City later.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs into the bottom corner to score a classy goal.

Suffering continues for Man City after 1-1 league draw with Everton

Bernardo Silva scored an early goal but struggling Manchester City could only muster a single point in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton to kick ...
Sport
5 hours ago

But Fulham's second-half energy and determination paid off in the 82nd minute when Harry Wilson headed home from close range for the club's first goal at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

Muniz clinched all three points when he swept home a pass from Sasa Lukic in the dying moments of the match to take Fulham up to eighth with 28 points from 18 games.

It was Chelsea's first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 20 at Liverpool.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gallants co-coach Govinder says 8-1 demolition by Pirates is not an ... Soccer
  2. Manchester City’s poor run is on everyone and not Haaland, says Guardiola Soccer
  3. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso happy with Iqraam Rayner’s rich scoring form Soccer
  5. Fifa amends transfer regulations after Lassana Diarra ruling Soccer

Latest Videos

SEMA 2024 highlights
2024 Ford Tourneo review