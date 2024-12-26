Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three point in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea's title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool who host Leicester City later.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs into the bottom corner to score a classy goal.