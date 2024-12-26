Soccer

Man City in danger of missing Champions League, says Pep Guardiola

26 December 2024 - 09:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City could miss out on the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City could miss out on the Champions League.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Manchester City are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League due to their recent dip in form, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City, who are looking to qualify for Europe's top club competition for a 15th straight season, have won just one of their last eight Premier League games and are seventh, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola's side are four points behind Nottingham Forest, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification berth.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka out for many weeks with hamstring injury, Arteta says

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka will be out for "many weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 5-1 Premier League win at Crystal ...
Sport
2 days ago

“When I said before, people laughed. They said, 'qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success'. But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of their home match against Everton.

“They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League. The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City. Now we are at risk, of course we are.”

After hosting Everton later on Thursday City travel to face Leicester City on December 29.

READ MORE

Fifa amends transfer regulations after Lassana Diarra ruling

Fifa has adopted an interim framework concerning the regulations on the status and transfer of players, world soccer's governing body said on Monday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jesus returns to form in nick of time for Arsenal as Saka injured

An injury to Bukayo Saka ahead of a busy festive fixture list cast a shadow over Arsenal's 5-1 victory romp at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but if ...
Sport
4 days ago

Best is yet to come, says Arteta as he marks five years at Arsenal

Five years to the day since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager, the Spaniard said on Friday that the best is yet to come as he aims for more ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Manchester City’s poor run is on everyone and not Haaland, says Guardiola Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso happy with Iqraam Rayner’s rich scoring form Soccer
  3. Gallants co-coach Govinder says 8-1 demolition by Pirates is not an ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy ... Soccer
  5. Fifa amends transfer regulations after Lassana Diarra ruling Soccer

Latest Videos

SEMA 2024 highlights
2024 Ford Tourneo review